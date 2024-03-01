Earlier this month we asked our readers on social media, where can you still get a reasonably priced fish and chips supper in Sheffield?

In response, we received hundreds of suggestions from our readers which spanned across the city. From Ecclesfield, to the city centre, to Darnall, and Mosborough, many businesses were given a well-deserved shout out.

While we cannot include everyone’s nearest and dearest chippies, we have listed those named by the most number of people in our comments. While online ratings are a good guide to eating out, hearing authentic reviews from regular customers is arguably even better.

And with that, here are the 12 best chippies for a reasonably priced fish supper, according to our readers.

Best value chippies We all want a good meal that won't cost the Earth, and thankfully our readers have given shout-outs to their favourite chippies that still have reasonable prices.

Oceana Oceana, on Ben Lane, in Wisewood, was a popular fish and chip shop among our readers. It also previously won third place in The Star's Chip Shop of the Year.

Circle Friery The Circle Friery, on South Road, in High Green, was mentioned by many for its good value meals. One person wrote: "Dish, chips & peas just over a fiver, bargain."