Fish and chip shops near me: 10 of the most popular chippies with a five-star food hygiene rating in Sheffield

On Good Friday, it's tradition to eat fish rather than meat, so we have listed some of the top fish and chip shops in Sheffield with a five-star food hygiene rating to help you make your tasty decision today

By Harry Harrison, Kirsty Hamilton
Published 29th Mar 2024, 05:00 GMT

The Food Standards Agency operates a rating scheme in partnership with local authorities, in our case, Sheffield City Council, that carry out inspections of food premises.

The rating scheme ranges from zero – meaning ‘urgent improvement is required’ – to five, denoting a place where hygiene standards are ‘very good’. Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. The categories include the hygienic handling of food; the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building; and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat.

Thankfully there are dozens of fish and chip shops in Sheffield that have achieved full five-star ratings. Here are 11 of the best, based on the most recent data available from the FSA.

Crosspool Fish Bar, on Sandygate Road, has a food hygiene rating of five, as of February 8, 2020.

1. Crosspool Fish Bar

1. Crosspool Fish Bar

Neptunes, on Ecclesall Road, has a food hygiene rating of five, as of October 7, 2023.

2. Neptunes

2. Neptunes

Man Friday, on Shoreham Street, received its five-star food hygiene rating on March 16, 2019.

3. Man Fryday

3. Man Fryday

Ranmoor Friery, on Fulwood Road, has a food hygiene rating of five-stars, as of September 13, 2023.

4. Ranmoor Friery

4. Ranmoor Friery

