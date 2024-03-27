Cambridge Street Collective: 'One of a kind' Sheffield food hall announces special deals ahead of opening
More details about Europe's 'biggest' purpose-built food hall in Sheffield have been announced, as it prepares to open.
Cambridge Street Collective will have space for 1,200 diners when it opens this May in Sheffield city centre, across the street from the old John Lewis store.
Along with 20 kitchens serving street food dishes from around the world, there will be four bars, rooftop terraces and a cookery school in the cavernous new venue.
Kids eat for free during school holidays
It will also boast a games room, a Japanese-focused bar and a separate dining experience offering sushi and Korean BBQ.
Children will be able to eat for free during school holidays and there will be regular fixed-price weekday lunch deals, bottomless batch brew coffee and tea, happy hour deals, a bottomless brunch and free workspace available at the venue.
The food vendors who will be based there are gradually being announced on Instagram in the run-up to opening, with Samui Thai Street Food and Mexican fusion firm El Chappo the first to be confirmed. Cambridge Street Collective will be run by Blend Kitchen, which describes the 29,000 square foot venue as a 'one of a kind foodie destination at which to meet, eat and share'.
Launch to include traditional performances
Matt Bigland, Blend's founder and CEO, said: "We take great pride in curating exciting culinary experiences for people and this is one of the most exciting line-ups of world food we've ever put together.
"We can't wait to open the doors and see the smiles on faces as everyone enjoys the incredible plates these kitchens are going to serve."
At the cookery school, 'expert' chefs will share recipes and tips to create delicious, authentic meals from scratch, and there will be an 'incubation space' to help new street food traders set up in the city. Blend also described how it is teaming up with Sheffield Children's Hospital and local food charities in an attempt to address food poverty within the city.
The exact opening date for the new food hall has yet to be announced, but Blend says the launch will include traditional performances and events showcasing the cultures and traditions of the various vendors operating there.
