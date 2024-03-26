Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developers have signed a 250-year lease with Sheffield City Council to reopen the Cole Brothers building.

Urban Splash plans to turn the Barker’s Pool department store into an entertainment, leisure and retail venue. But first it says it will consult the people of Sheffield.

'Cole Store' on Barker's Pool and, inset, council leader Tom Hunt.

No financial figures or conditions were given. But Urban Splash took possession of Park Hill flats from the city council in 2006 for £1.

Last year, Lib Dem leader Shaffaq Mohammed called for a lease agreement "with teeth" that ensured the city council retained an element of control.

Council leader Tom Hunt said bringing the listed Cole Brothers site back into use would be "hugely beneficial" for the city centre and the Heart of the City scheme.

He added: "It is fantastic to see another significant milestone achieved for this project. The former Cole Brothers building is an important and much-loved part of Sheffield city centre and it will be great to breathe new life back into it."

Urban Splash has been working on Park Hill for 11 years. Last month the firm issued a timeline for a revamp of ‘Cole Store’ amid concerns it could take a similar length of time.

Bosses said if everything goes to plan and there is interest from occupiers, work is set to start on the lower floors towards the end of 2025 and last until the end of 2027.

Nathan Cornish, group board director at Urban Splash, said: "We are delighted to have been chosen by Sheffield City Council to regenerate this iconic building. Almost everyone I meet from Sheffield has a story to tell and we’re thrilled to be playing a part in its next chapter.