New shipping container attraction next to Sheffield’s O2 Academy gets green light

A new shipping container complex planned between Sheffield’s O2 Academy and Odeon Cinema has been given the go-ahead.

According to reports, the development called STACK Sheffield will be the home of several street food places and bars on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre and will “attract one million visitors” after it opens in spring 2025.

A design and access statement on this project stated: “The scheme comprises a series of shipping containers arranged over two floors around a large central ‘plaza’ seating area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At both levels, an array of bars and street food vendors surround the plaza.”

The containers would be placed in a currently underutilised area, according to documents – it is currently mostly used after events at O2 Academy for queuing and breakout purposes.

The containers would be placed in a currently underutilised area, according to documents – it is currently mostly used after events at O2 Academy for queuing and breakout purposes.

A document stated that the developers estimated that around 140 jobs would be created on-site.

The future operator added: “The proposal provides for a mixed-use development, STACK Sheffield will bring a contemporary social hub to this busy and popular part of Sheffield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The intention is to re-create the atmosphere previously generated at other highly successful and popular container developments in other cities such as Newcastle.”

A document said a few objections had been raised to this project – including a letter from Cllr Ruth Mersereau (The Green Party, City).

In a number of back and forths, those running O2 Academy said the development “threatens the ability of the O2 to operate” and they criticised the lack of information about the project.

The applicant’s consultant said Academy Music Group, operator of the O2 Academy, had “further neglected to engage with the applicant’s design team”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another objector raised an issue with the lack of space for emergency evacuation when the containers are planted.

Cllr Mersereau called on the operator to introduce more cycle storage to “enable more people to visit the complex in more sustainable ways”.