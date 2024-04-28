14 of Sheffield's longest-running restaurants and takeaways, including one dating back to 19th century

They include two Michelin-recommended restaurants and one of Britain’s oldest fish and chips shops

Published 28th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

Sheffield has a booming culinary scene right now, with a huge new city centre food hall set to cement its reputation as a foodie hotspot.

But the hospitality industry is a notoriously difficult one, with many new restaurants and takeaways failing to survive beyond a matter of months, let alone years.

Below are some of the oldest and best-loved restaurants and takeaways which have stood the test of time and are still running in Sheffield after at least 20 years.

They include several Sheffield institutions, beloved by the general public and by celebrity customers alike.

Among them are two Michelin-recommended restaurants and one of Britain’s oldest fish and chips shops, with a fascinating history.

How many of these places have you eaten at and do you have a favourite?

We’d love to hear about any other long-established Sheffield restaurants and takeaways we’ve missed off our list, which is by no means exhaustive.

Nonnas has become a Sheffield institution since it opened on Ecclesall Road back in 1996. Today, it remains one of the city's most loved Italian restaurants, and the perfect place for a romantic meal, with a 4.5 star average score from nearly 1,000 Google reviews

1. Nonnas

Nonnas has become a Sheffield institution since it opened on Ecclesall Road back in 1996. Today, it remains one of the city's most loved Italian restaurants, and the perfect place for a romantic meal, with a 4.5 star average score from nearly 1,000 Google reviews Photo: National World

Uncle Sam's American diner, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, was established in 1971 and is still going strong more than 50 years later. Dan Walker, pictured outside with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova, is among its fans.

2. Uncle Sam's

Uncle Sam's American diner, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, was established in 1971 and is still going strong more than 50 years later. Dan Walker, pictured outside with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Nadiya Bychkova, is among its fans. Photo: Dan Walker/Twitter

Everest Restaurant, on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, first opened in 1978 and remains one of Sheffield's most popular Indian restaurants more than 45 years later. It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from nearly 400 Google reviews.

3. Everest Restaurant

Everest Restaurant, on Chesterfield Road, Meersbrook, first opened in 1978 and remains one of Sheffield's most popular Indian restaurants more than 45 years later. It has an average rating of 4.4 stars from nearly 400 Google reviews. Photo: National World

Mama's and Leonie's, on Norfolk Street, in Sheffield city centre, was founded in 1968 and claims to have been Sheffield's first pizzeria. Popular with theatregoers and stars of the stage alike, given its proximity to The Crucible and Lyceum, it has an average rating of 4.5 from more than 950 Google reviews. Pictured outside are owners Catherine and John Hall

4. Mama's and Leonies Open for business as usual

Mama's and Leonie's, on Norfolk Street, in Sheffield city centre, was founded in 1968 and claims to have been Sheffield's first pizzeria. Popular with theatregoers and stars of the stage alike, given its proximity to The Crucible and Lyceum, it has an average rating of 4.5 from more than 950 Google reviews. Pictured outside are owners Catherine and John Hall Photo: National World

