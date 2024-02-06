The latest inclusions in the culinary bible, celebrating its 50th anniversary in Great Britain and Ireland, were unveiled at a ceremony in Manchester this week.
A total of 1,162 restaurants are included, including nine with three Michelin stars, 27 with two stars and 170 with one star.
Sadly there were no Michelin stars for restaurants in Sheffield this time, but a number within the city and nearby, including several in the Peak District, are recommended in the guide.
Here are nine of the best restaurants in Sheffield and the surrounding area to make the latest edition of the guide, from pretty riverside dining to bold flavour combinations served in a modern shipping container complex.
2. JÖRO
JÖRO, in the Krynkl shipping container complex on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island district, has been making waves since it opened in 2016. Run by husband-and-wife team Luke French and Stacey Sherwood, it's described in the Michelin Guide as a 'simple but stylish place'. The guide states: "While using British ingredients, the tasting menus have a strong Asian base and feature some unusual combinations." Anyone really wanting to feel part of the action, it adds, can book a seat at the Chef’s Bench, while The House of Jöro offers four bedrooms just a short walk away. JÖRO is expanding to a new site at the picturesque Oughtibridge Mill, in Sheffield, this summer. Luke French in the kitchen at Photo: JÖRO
3. Rafters, Nether Green
Rafters, on Oakbrook Road, in Nether Green, is a Sheffield institution. The Michelin Guide describes how the exposed beams and brick 'add character to this stylish first floor restaurant'. It praises the 'richly flavoured dishes', which it says are 'cooked with enthusiasm and served with pride'. Photo: submit
4. Old Vicarage
The Old Vicarage, on Ridgeway, is described in the Michelin Guide as a 'delightful former vicarage in a semi-rural spot on the city’s edge'. The guide adds that the two fixed-price menus offer 'sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences', while the Prestige 'best showcases the chef’s abilities'. Photo: Marie Caley