2 . JÖRO

JÖRO, in the Krynkl shipping container complex on Shalesmoor, on the edge of Sheffield's trendy Kelham Island district, has been making waves since it opened in 2016. Run by husband-and-wife team Luke French and Stacey Sherwood, it's described in the Michelin Guide as a 'simple but stylish place'. The guide states: "While using British ingredients, the tasting menus have a strong Asian base and feature some unusual combinations." Anyone really wanting to feel part of the action, it adds, can book a seat at the Chef’s Bench, while The House of Jöro offers four bedrooms just a short walk away. JÖRO is expanding to a new site at the picturesque Oughtibridge Mill, in Sheffield, this summer. Luke French in the kitchen at Photo: JÖRO