18 places in Sheffield loved by celebrities, including restaurants, pubs and bakeries

Sheffield has plenty of great pubs, restaurants and shops.
But where do the city’s celebrities, and stars who are visiting Sheffield, like to eat, drink, shop and sleep?
These are some of the places visited by famous names from within and without Sheffield, including members of the Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard, TV presenter Dan Walker, Olympic great Jessica Ennis-Hill and Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone.
They also include spots favoured by some of snooker’s biggest stars, like Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry, when in the city for the world championships at The Crucible each year.
How many of these places have you visited, and have you spotted any of these celebrities out and about in the city?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.