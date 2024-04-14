18 places in Sheffield loved by celebrities, including restaurants, pubs and bakeries

Sheffield has plenty of great pubs, restaurants and shops.

But where do the city’s celebrities, and stars who are visiting Sheffield, like to eat, drink, shop and sleep?

These are some of the places visited by famous names from within and without Sheffield, including members of the Arctic Monkeys and Def Leppard, TV presenter Dan Walker, Olympic great Jessica Ennis-Hill and Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone.

They also include spots favoured by some of snooker’s biggest stars, like Ronnie O’Sullivan and Stephen Hendry, when in the city for the world championships at The Crucible each year.

How many of these places have you visited, and have you spotted any of these celebrities out and about in the city?

Noodle Doodle Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan is a big fan of the Chinese and Malaysian restaurant Noodle Doodle, on Trippet Lane, in Sheffield city centre. He has said it has the 'best Chinese food and service in town'.

Rudy's Pizza Napoletana Rudy's Pizza Napoletana, on Division Street, in the city centre, is one of the best-loved pizza restaurants in Sheffield. Fans include the stars of the Gladiators TV programme, among them Giant, whose real name is Jamie Christian-Johal

Kommune food hall Kommune on Angel Street in Sheffield city centre has been named as one of the UK's best food halls, and the Olympic great Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill is among its fans. She has described it as a 'place that does lots of different types of food in a really relaxed open dining environment'.