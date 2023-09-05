Gameshow All-Stars: Activity bar holding 'Willy Wonka-style' golden ticket hunt around Sheffield city centre
Gameshow All-Stars is due to open in mid-September, with 500 golden tickets to be found granting free entry.
A brand new activity bar is bringing a "Willy Wonka-style" golden ticket hunt to Sheffield city centre offering free admission to hundreds of lucky people.
Gameshow All-Stars is due to open in mid-September at Orchard Square shopping centre and will be hiding 500 golden tickets across the city centre this Thursday, September 7. The bar will offer players food and drink whilst they enjoy high-tech, competitive games inspired by TV game shows.
Aaron Giles, the "visionary mastermind" behind the activity bar, said: "We wanted to create an experience that brings out the childlike excitement in all of us.
"We hope to inspire a sense of adventure and anticipation for the people of Sheffield by hiding these tickets, and create an experience that encapsulates what Gameshow All-Stars is all about.”
The tickets will give the finders free admission to the bar and will remain hidden in the city centre, with no deadline, until they are all found.
Gameshow All-Stars will feature a range of high-tech minigames based off of popular game shows, including Countdown, Wheel of Fortune and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?.
The activity bar aims to open this month, but no exact date has been confirmed.
In August, Gameshow All-Stars revealed they were offering early booking tickets. For £10, said to be half the usual price, participants will be able to redeem their tickets any time within six months of the bar opening.
The bar is said to be suitable for groups between two and 30 people, with an adults-only rule kicking in after 9pm. Proove Pizza, who have recently opened in Orchard Square, are said to have partnered with Gameshow All-Stars, allowing groups to celebrate or commiserate after their session of games.