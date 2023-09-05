News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 29 photos to take you back to 1983, including Nipper buses and Napoleon's

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 5th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

It was the year Nipper buses hit the streets of Sheffield for the first time, while crowds gathered to protest as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visited the city.

These photos capture life in Sheffield in 1983 and show how much has changed over the last four decades.

The lost shops and restaurants pictured include British Home Stores, Debenhams and Wimpy. Napoleon's casino, Romeo & Juliet nightclub and pubs including Steptoe's in High Green and Shakespeare's on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre also feature in this retro photo gallery.

The pictures show neighbourhoods across Sheffield, from Fargate and The Moor in the city centre to Pitsmoor, Manor, Millhouses Park and Crookes Valley Park.

Steptoe's Pub, in High Green, Sheffield, in May 1983

1. Steptoe's

Steptoe's Pub, in High Green, Sheffield, in May 1983

Milkman Ernest Sheldon delivering milk in the Wincobank area of Sheffield in November 1983

2. Milkman

Milkman Ernest Sheldon delivering milk in the Wincobank area of Sheffield in November 1983

Feeding the chickens at Heeley City Farm, Sheffield, in 1983

3. Heeley City Farm

Feeding the chickens at Heeley City Farm, Sheffield, in 1983

Mike Hensman, left, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA, making the presentation of the Pub of the Year trophy to Ray and Chris Finlay, of Shakespeare's, on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, in July 1983

4. Shakespeare's pub

Mike Hensman, left, chairman of Sheffield CAMRA, making the presentation of the Pub of the Year trophy to Ray and Chris Finlay, of Shakespeare's, on Gibraltar Street, Sheffield, in July 1983

