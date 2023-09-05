These photos capture life in Sheffield in 1983 and show how much has changed over the last four decades.

It was the year Nipper buses hit the streets of Sheffield for the first time, while crowds gathered to protest as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher visited the city.

The lost shops and restaurants pictured include British Home Stores, Debenhams and Wimpy. Napoleon's casino, Romeo & Juliet nightclub and pubs including Steptoe's in High Green and Shakespeare's on the outskirts of Sheffield city centre also feature in this retro photo gallery.

The pictures show neighbourhoods across Sheffield, from Fargate and The Moor in the city centre to Pitsmoor, Manor, Millhouses Park and Crookes Valley Park.

Steptoe's Steptoe's Pub, in High Green, Sheffield, in May 1983

Milkman Milkman Ernest Sheldon delivering milk in the Wincobank area of Sheffield in November 1983

Heeley City Farm Feeding the chickens at Heeley City Farm, Sheffield, in 1983