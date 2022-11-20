Plans have been submitted for ‘Clubhouse’ on Park Lane featuring bowling, mini-golf, a bar and grill, with £25 membership available offering discounts. AK Leisure Group wants to sell alcohol and play music until midnight every day. The firm states the bar - in the former Ronnie O’Sullivan snooker shop - is coming ‘this winter’ and would be the first licensed, late-night premises on Park Lane.

The mall is seen as the ‘quiet end’ of Meadowhall following a string of closures starting with the giant Debenhams, Topman and Topshop and MIss Selfridge last year. Empty units on Park Lane include Neal’s Yard, Whistles, Tessuti which has moved to High Street, part of the former House of Fraser, a Goldsmiths which closed after its new shop opened, and two former Printed By Us units. Meanwhile, posters at home furnishings store Baytree Interiors state it is closing down.