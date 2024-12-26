Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s how you can have someone collect and recycle your real Christmas tree in Sheffield - to help a much-loved local charity.

You could take your Christmas tree to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre for free.

Or, for a £15 donation to charity, you can have it taken away and not have to sweep pine needles out of your car.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice’s annual ‘Recycle Your Christmas Tree’ service has returned for the festive season in Sheffield.

The annual collection, sponsored by glass container manufacturer Beatson Clark, offers a reliable and environmentally friendly way of disposing of your Christmas tree – helping you declutter at the end of the celebrations.

Registration for the tree collection service is open now until Monday, January 6.

Tree collection dates start on Wednesday, January 8, 2025 and run until Thursday, January 16.

The service is unable to collect trees taller than eight feet, artificial trees or wreaths.

There is a suggested donation of £15 per collection and households have until Monday, January 6, 2025 to register via the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice website.

The areas covered by the collection service are Sheffield, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Doncaster, Rotherham and Worksop.

Bluebell Wood has teamed up with sustainability partners E.ON and Eco-Power Wood Fuels to provide the service, which ensures that 100 per cent of the trees collected are recycled or repurposed.

Some trees will even be donated to be used in local forest schools around Doncaster and the surrounding areas.

Bluebell Children’s Hospice opened in 2008 and has supported hundreds of children from across South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire.

Pip Colley, Regional Fundraiser for Bluebell Wood, said: “Our Recycle Your Christmas Tree service is one of the highlights of the year for Bluebell Wood. We are thrilled to partner with some of the largest and most sustainable companies in the region, who are leading the way in sustainability by ensuring our trees are recycled with 0 per cent waste.

“The partners and organisations supporting us in tree collection are highly skilled, and we can't thank them enough for their commitment to our children's hospice. Every penny customers pay to have their tree responsibly recycled goes directly back into our Hospice, supporting families, children, babies, and young people through some of the hardest times imaginable. Each tree recycled means a local family in need is supported.

“This is a truly community-led service that directly benefits many local people in a cyclical way, and it's growing every year. We want to thank everyone who has recycled or plans to recycle their tree through us, our partners for their expertise and support, and our amazing volunteers. We couldn't do this without you.”