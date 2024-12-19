Here is when to put your wheelie bins out over the Christmas period in Sheffield.

If there’s one thing Christmas definitely brings, it’s plenty of rubbish and recycling - from leftover food to packaging to empty bottles and cans.

Veolia has released an update for Sheffield residents of what to do if their bins weren't taken away today due to the heavy snow. | National World

And, of course, Sheffield’s bin workers deserve their days off with their families and loved ones as well, meaning collection dates are usually different over the Christmas period.

Veolia has now announced which Sheffield residents are affected by changes in their bin collection schedule over the festive period.

Sheffield Christmas bin collections 2024

Residents affected by these changes will have had a bin tag detailing the altered collection dates attached to their bins recently.

Wednesday collections

Residents whose normal collection day would Wednesday, December 25, will now have a collection on Saturday, December 21.

Residents whose normal collection day would be Wednesday, January 1, will now have a collection on Thursday, January 2.

Thursday collections:

Residents whose normal collection day would be Thursday, December 26, will now have a collection on Friday, December 27.

Residents whose normal collection day would be Thursday, January 2, will now have a collection on Friday, January 3.

Friday collections

Residents whose normal collection day would Friday, December 27, will now have a collection on Saturday, December 28.

Residents whose normal collection day would be Friday, January 3, will now have a collection on Saturday, January 4.

All other recycling and waste collections will take place as normal.

Residents can check their collection dates at www.sheffield.gov.uk/waste. All bins must be placed out by 7am on collection day with the lid closed.

Extra Recycling and Waste

Between December 27 and January 23, residents can place extra recycling and waste next to their bins:

Extra tins, cans and plastic bottles tied in a carrier bag can be placed next to your brown bin. Glass bottles or jars must be placed inside brown bins, otherwise the extra recycling will not be collected.

Up to two bags of extra general waste, tied and placed neatly next to the black bin will also be collected.

Small bundles of additional paper and cardboard can be placed next to the blue bin for collection all year round - it just needs to be neatly bundled and no larger than the bin.

Extra waste, paper, card, glass, cans and plastics, as well as other recyclable household items can be taken to one of the five Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC).

HWRCs will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, and will close at 2.30pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Tree Recycling

Residents can recycle their real Christmas trees after the festive season through the Bluebell Wood Charity Collection Service. By booking a collection online, trees will be taken away and recycled in January, with the collection fee going directly to support Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice. All trees will be recycled or repurposed, with some being donated to local forest schools in Doncaster and surrounding areas. For more information and to book online, visit: https://www.bluebellwood.org/Event/recycle-your-christmas-tree-25

You can dispose of your real Christmas tree by booking a bulky waste collection for a fee but they can also be taken to the city’s five HWRCs for free.