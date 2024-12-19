Student fundraiser at The Sheffield College makes a difference this Christmas

The Sheffield College students have raised more than £1,000 as part of a seasonal charity campaign to make a difference this Christmas.

Around 45 students who are completing a Level 1 Health and Social Care qualification have raised the money for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Students organised cake and sweet sales and raffled a signed football shirt given by Sheffield United as part of college enrichment activities with National Citizen Service.

In addition to this, the students have created 35 food parcels that have been given to charities that support the homeless and tackle food poverty.

Around 300 items were donated for the packages which included tinned and dried food as well as toiletries such as toothpaste and soap.

The charities that have benefitted include Roundabout and Sheffield Churches Council for Community Care (SCCCC).

Around 150 students attended a charity presentation held at the college’s City Campus, Granville Road, on 12th December 2024.

Ozmah Khan, health and social care lecturer, The Sheffield College, said: “I am always really touched by how keen our students are to dig deep and help others.

“On their course, students learn about the importance of kindness, compassion and making a difference which are essential skills in health and social care.

“Supporting good causes develops their skills and awareness and helps them to become more active citizens in their own communities,” added Ozmah, who teaches at City Campus, on Granville Road, and Hillsborough Campus on Livesey Street.

Student Libby Tavernor,17, said: “'I enjoyed all the fundraising and it was great to be involved in preparing the hampers for people in need of support.”

Holly Whitehouse, Regional Fundraiser for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA), said: “We would like to sincerely thank everyone at The Sheffield College for the generous donation of £1,000.

“YAA operates across the whole of region and regularly across the Sheffield and South Yorkshire area. This donation serves as a testament to the community spirit that fuels Yorkshire Air Ambulance and our critical care teams.

“With support from organisations such as The Sheffield College, we are empowered to continue our lifesaving mission, ensuring that every person in urgent need receives the highest standard of treatment and care, no matter what.”

Ericka Hill, fundraiser, marketing and communications officer, SCCCC, commented: “It means so much to us when young adults want to do something to support older people in Sheffield. So, to receive these wonderful hampers of essential food items for those recently discharged from hospital warms our hearts. Our future is in good hands.”

Will Shaw, peer education worker, Roundabout, added: “We have always enjoyed coming in to The Sheffield College to deliver peer education sessions, so we were really touched that the students and Ozmah were able to put together so many amazing Christmas hampers. These will make such a difference to the young people we support at Roundabout this Christmas. Thank you!”

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.