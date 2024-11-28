Sheffield Christmas market named among UK’s best by The Independent
Not only did The Independent name Sheffield among 18 top-tier UK Christmas markets – but it also missed out our top rivals: Leeds and Manchester.
Of course, we didn’t need to be mentioned to know how amazing our Christmas market is, as its 60+ log cabins with tasty treats and festive gifts have been attracting quite the crowd since opening.
Listed among top UK cities from London, to Edinburgh, to Birmingham, Sheffield’s market was praised for its focus on local and independent traders - of whom make up 80 per cent of offerings.
The listing said: “Over 60 log cabins feature all the clothing, trinkets, crafts and stocking fillers you can lay your hands on, while three Alpine Bars, a traditional German sausage grill and many other food and drink experiences mean you won’t go hungry while browsing.”
It also mentioned the opportunity for families to meet Santa in his grotto, the stunning carousel in Barker’s Pool, and the new helter skelter all waiting to entertain children.
In full, The Independent listed the following as the UK’s ‘best’ Christmas markets:
- Bath Christmas Market, Bath
- Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast
- Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham
- Bristol Christmas Market, Bristol
- Canterbury Christmas Market, Canterbury
- Cardiff Christmas Market, Cardiff
- Chester Christmas Market, Chester
- Edinburgh Christmas Market, Edinburgh
- Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market, Exeter
- Leicester Christmas Market, Leicester
- Liverpool Christmas Market, Liverpool
- Spitalfields Christmas Market, London
- Holkham Hall, Norfolk
- Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
- Sheffield Christmas Market, Sheffield
- Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market, Winchester
- Worcester Christmas Fayre, Worcester
- York Christmas Market, York
Sheffield Christmas market is available to visit until December 24, with the cabins open from 10am every day of the week.
