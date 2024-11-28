Sheffield Christmas market named among UK’s best by The Independent

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 28th Nov 2024, 06:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield Christmas market has been named as a must-visit destination this festive season.

Not only did The Independent name Sheffield among 18 top-tier UK Christmas markets – but it also missed out our top rivals: Leeds and Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of course, we didn’t need to be mentioned to know how amazing our Christmas market is, as its 60+ log cabins with tasty treats and festive gifts have been attracting quite the crowd since opening.

Listed among top UK cities from London, to Edinburgh, to Birmingham, Sheffield’s market was praised for its focus on local and independent traders - of whom make up 80 per cent of offerings.

Sheffield Christmas Market has been named as one of the best in the country by The Independent.Sheffield Christmas Market has been named as one of the best in the country by The Independent.
Sheffield Christmas Market has been named as one of the best in the country by The Independent. | National World

The listing said: “Over 60 log cabins feature all the clothing, trinkets, crafts and stocking fillers you can lay your hands on, while three Alpine Bars, a traditional German sausage grill and many other food and drink experiences mean you won’t go hungry while browsing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also mentioned the opportunity for families to meet Santa in his grotto, the stunning carousel in Barker’s Pool, and the new helter skelter all waiting to entertain children.

In full, The Independent listed the following as the UK’s ‘best’ Christmas markets:

  • Bath Christmas Market, Bath
  • Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast
  • Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham
  • Bristol Christmas Market, Bristol
  • Canterbury Christmas Market, Canterbury
  • Cardiff Christmas Market, Cardiff
  • Chester Christmas Market, Chester
  • Edinburgh Christmas Market, Edinburgh
  • Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market, Exeter
  • Leicester Christmas Market, Leicester
  • Liverpool Christmas Market, Liverpool
  • Spitalfields Christmas Market, London
  • Holkham Hall, Norfolk
  • Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire
  • Sheffield Christmas Market, Sheffield
  • Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market, Winchester
  • Worcester Christmas Fayre, Worcester
  • York Christmas Market, York

Sheffield Christmas market is available to visit until December 24, with the cabins open from 10am every day of the week.

Related topics:SheffieldFood

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice