Sheffield Christmas market named among UK’s best by The Independent

Sheffield Christmas market has been named as a must-visit destination this festive season.

Not only did The Independent name Sheffield among 18 top-tier UK Christmas markets – but it also missed out our top rivals: Leeds and Manchester.

Of course, we didn’t need to be mentioned to know how amazing our Christmas market is, as its 60+ log cabins with tasty treats and festive gifts have been attracting quite the crowd since opening.

Listed among top UK cities from London, to Edinburgh, to Birmingham, Sheffield’s market was praised for its focus on local and independent traders - of whom make up 80 per cent of offerings.

The listing said: “Over 60 log cabins feature all the clothing, trinkets, crafts and stocking fillers you can lay your hands on, while three Alpine Bars, a traditional German sausage grill and many other food and drink experiences mean you won’t go hungry while browsing.”

It also mentioned the opportunity for families to meet Santa in his grotto, the stunning carousel in Barker’s Pool, and the new helter skelter all waiting to entertain children.

In full, The Independent listed the following as the UK’s ‘best’ Christmas markets:

Bath Christmas Market, Bath

Belfast Christmas Market, Belfast

Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham

Bristol Christmas Market, Bristol

Canterbury Christmas Market, Canterbury

Cardiff Christmas Market, Cardiff

Chester Christmas Market, Chester

Edinburgh Christmas Market, Edinburgh

Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market, Exeter

Leicester Christmas Market, Leicester

Liverpool Christmas Market, Liverpool

Spitalfields Christmas Market, London

Holkham Hall, Norfolk

Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

Sheffield Christmas Market, Sheffield

Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market, Winchester

Worcester Christmas Fayre, Worcester

York Christmas Market, York

Sheffield Christmas market is available to visit until December 24, with the cabins open from 10am every day of the week.