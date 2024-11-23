Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The wonderful and historic tradition of singing Sheffield’s version of Christmas carols in pubs, often accompanied by a brass band, is set to continue this year.

Sheffield has a unique tradition of singing traditional local Christmas carols, which are different to the ones you get at church, in local pubs.

It is said that the communities started singing them in the pubs, because, back in history, the clergy would not have these versions of the carols in their churches.

And so, the custom of singing Sheffield’s unique carols in pubs was born.

Traditionally, the Sheffield Carols season begins the week after Armistice Sunday, which fell on November 10, 2024, this year.

Based at Knowle Top, Stannington Brass Band is a key part of Sheffield carols, and its history of performing local carols dates back centuries to 1881.

The tradition of Sheffield carols is set to continue this year, with a number of services planned across the city in 2024. Some services are now held in churches.

We have included as many Sheffield carol services as we can within this list, with details of the brass band playing if known and applicable, but please let us know if there are any we have missed out.

Beighton

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 7pm: Carols and a pint, Scarsdale Hundred Wetherspoons, Sevenairs Road, Beighton, S20 1NZ - Woodhouse Prize Brass Band

Bents Green

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 8pm: Hammer and Pincers, Ringinglow Road, Bents Green, S11 7PW - Loxley Silver Band

Bradfield

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 5pm: The Schoolrooms, Mill Lee Road, Low Bradfield, S6 6LB - Loxley Silver Band

The Schoolrooms, Mill Lee Road, Low Bradfield, S6 6LB - Loxley Silver Band Friday, December 20, 2024 at 8.30pm: Old Horns Inn, Towngate, High Bradfield, Sheffield S6 6LG - Loxley Silver Band

Crookes

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8.30pm: The Ball Inn, Crookes, S10 1UD - Loxley Silver Band

The Ball Inn, Crookes, S10 1UD - Loxley Silver Band Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8.30pm: The Punchbowl, Crookes, S10 1TH - Loxley Silver Band

Crosspool

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8.30pm: Sportsman Inn, Benty Lane, Crosspool, S10 5NF - Loxley Silver Band

Sportsman Inn, Benty Lane, Crosspool, S10 5NF - Loxley Silver Band Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2.45pm: Tapton Hill Congregational Church, Tapton Hill Rd, Crosspool, S10 5GA - Loxley Silver Band

Dore

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 8.30pm: Dore Bar & Grill, Church Ln, Dore, S17 3GS - Loxley Silver Band

Dungworth

Every Wednesday from November 13, 2024 to December 18, 2024, between 8pm and 10pm: The Old Band Room, Dungworth Village Hall, Main Road, Dungworth, Sheffield S6 6HF

Every Sunday from November 17, 2024 to December 22, 2024, between midday and 2pm: The Old Band Room, Main Road, Dungworth Village Hall, Dungworth, Sheffield S6 6HF

Ecclesfield

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8pm: The Black Bull, 18 Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9WE

The Black Bull, 18 Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9WE Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 8pm: The Greyhound, 122 High Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XE

The Greyhound, 122 High Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XE Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8pm: The Black Bull, 18 Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9WE

The Black Bull, 18 Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9WE Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3pm: Ecclesfield Handbell Ringers’ concert, Gatty Hall, 29 Priory Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XY

Ecclesfield Handbell Ringers’ concert, Gatty Hall, 29 Priory Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XY Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8pm: The Greyhound, 122 High Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XE

The Greyhound, 122 High Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XE Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 10am until midday: EPPiC Theatre coffee morning, Well Lane, High Street, Sheffield, S35 9TP

EPPiC Theatre coffee morning, Well Lane, High Street, Sheffield, S35 9TP Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7pm : Around the Christmas tree at St Mary’s Church, Priory Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XZ

: Around the Christmas tree at St Mary’s Church, Priory Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XZ Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7.45pm: Inside St Mary’s Church, Priory Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XZ

Inside St Mary’s Church, Priory Road, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9XZ Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8pm: The Black Bull, 18 Church Street, Ecclesfield, Sheffield, S35 9WE

Handsworth

Saturday, November 30, 2024 between 1.30pm and 2.30pm: St Mark's Church, Handsworth Road, Handsworth, S13 9BZ - Woodhouse Prize Brass Band

Kelham Island

Saturday, November 30, 2024 between 10am and midday: Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market, Kelham Island Museum, Alma Street, S3 8RY - Loxley Silver Band

Lodge Moor

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8.30pm: The Three Merry Lads, Redmires Rd, Lodge Moor, Sheffield S10 4LJ - Loxley Silver Band

The Three Merry Lads, Redmires Rd, Lodge Moor, Sheffield S10 4LJ - Loxley Silver Band Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8pm: Sportsman, Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, S10 4LJ - Loxley Silver Band

Sportsman, Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, S10 4LJ - Loxley Silver Band Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8pm: The Three Merry Lads, Redmires Road, Lodge Moor, S10 4LJ - Loxley Silver Band

Loxley

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 9am: Percy Pud 10k, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RU - Loxley Silver Band

Percy Pud 10k, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RU - Loxley Silver Band Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8.30pm: Wisewood Inn, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RR - Loxley Silver Band

Wisewood Inn, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RR - Loxley Silver Band Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 8.30pm: Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RU - Loxley Silver Band

Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RU - Loxley Silver Band Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 8.30pm: Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RU - Loxley Silver Band

Admiral Rodney, Loxley Road, Loxley, S6 6RU - Loxley Silver Band Christmas Day - Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 10am at 12.30pm: Hamlets and villages around the head of Loxley Valley - Loxley Silver Band

Millhouses

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8.30pm: Waggon & Horses, Abbeydale Rd South, Millhouses, S7 2QQ - Loxley Silver Band

Waggon & Horses, Abbeydale Rd South, Millhouses, S7 2QQ - Loxley Silver Band Monday, December 16, 2024 at 8.30pm: Robin Hood, Millhouses Lane, Millhouses, S7 2HB - Loxley Silver Band

Nether Edge

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 between 6.30pm and 8.30pm: St Andrew’s Church, Psalter Lane, Nether Edge, S11 8YL

Nethergreen

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8.30pm: The Rising Sun, Fulwood Road, Nethergreen, S10 3QA - Loxley Silver Band

Parkhead

Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 8.30pm: The Rising Sun, Abbey Lane, Parkhead, S11 9ND - Loxley Silver Band

Sheffield city centre

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2pm: Cambridge Street Collective, Backfields, Sheffield city centre, S1 4HP - Loxley Silver Band

Spital Hill

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10am: Tesco, Savile Street, Spital Hill, S4 7UD - Loxley Silver Band

Tesco, Savile Street, Spital Hill, S4 7UD - Loxley Silver Band Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 10am: Tesco, Savile Street, Spital Hill, S4 7UD - Loxley Silver Band

Stannington

Tuesdays at 8pm from November 19, 2024: Rose and Crown, Uppergate Road, Stannington, S6 6BY

Rose and Crown, Uppergate Road, Stannington, S6 6BY Sunday, November 24, 2024 from midday: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 8pm: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Sunday, December 1, 2024 from midday: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 8pm: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Friday, December 6, 2024 at 8.30pm: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ - Loxley Silver Band

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ - Loxley Silver Band Sunday, December 8, 2024 from midday: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 8pm: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7pm: Lomas Hall, Church Street, Stannington, S6 6DB - Loxley Silver Band

Lomas Hall, Church Street, Stannington, S6 6DB - Loxley Silver Band Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 10.30am: Stanwood Methodist Church, Stanwood Drive, Stannington, S6 5HZ - Loxley Silver Band

Stanwood Methodist Church, Stanwood Drive, Stannington, S6 5HZ - Loxley Silver Band Sunday, December 15, 2024 from midday: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8pm: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Sunday, December 22, 2024 from midday: The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ

The Peacock, Stannington, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AJ Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 2pm: Underbank Chapel, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AP - Loxley Silver Band

Underbank Chapel, Stannington Road, Stannington, S6 6AP - Loxley Silver Band Monday, December 23, 2024 at 8pm: The Rose and Crown, Bankfield Lane, Stannington, S6 6BR - Loxley Silver Band

Waverley

Saturday, December 7, 2024 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm: Lights switch-on at the Waverley Estate - Woodhouse Prize Brass Band

Woodhouse

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2.30pm: St James' Church, Tithe Barn Lane, Woodhouse, S13 7LL - Woodhouse Prize Brass Band

St James' Church, Tithe Barn Lane, Woodhouse, S13 7LL - Woodhouse Prize Brass Band Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6pm: Trinity Carol Service, Trinity Methodist Church, Chapel Street, Woodhouse, S13 7JL - Woodhouse Prize Brass Band

Woodseats

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7pm: Woodseats Palace Wetherspoons, Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, S8 0SD - Woodhouse Prize Brass Band

Worrall

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8.30pm: Shoulder of Mutton, Top Road, Worrall, S35 0AQ - Loxley Silver Band