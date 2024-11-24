Father Christmas has plenty of plans for the Steel City. Besides visiting every house to drop off presents, on the big day, he is dropping by in many places to set up his grotto and meet excited little ones.

Here are nine places you and your family can visit him in Sheffield for a magical festive experience ahead of Christmas Day.

It's a wonder how the man in red makes time for so many functions, with everything from helping out at the ‘Sheffield Elf Recovery Centre’ at Steel Cauldron, to managing his resident grotto at the Sheffield Christmas Market - but he always pulls out all the stops to give children an opportunity to tell him their Christmas wish list.

Check out our gallery below for places to see Santa this year. Each entry includes a link to where you can learn more and book a place where necessary.

Santa at the Tropical Butterfly House Father Christmas will be welcoming everyone to his grotto at the Tropical Butterfly House (pictured) on selected dates between November 30 - December 24, where you can write a letter to Santa, gather your own reindeer food and add a wish to the Christmas Wishing Tree. for more information, visit: https://www.butterflyhouse.co.uk/whats-on/events/2024/11/15/santas-woodland-grotto-2024/

See Santa at Sheffield Christmas Market 2024 Santa's Grotto at Sheffield Christmas Market has been rehomed from its spot on The Moor to outside Sheffield City Hall. Children can see the Big Man himself for £9, with two adults allowed in for free.

Santa's Grotto at the Crucible Kitchen Between December 12 and 21, Father Christmas himself will be travelling to Crucible Kitchen to deliver holiday cheer to you and your family. Along with a warm mince pie and a glass of mulled wine, guests get a present to take home and a photo opportunity with Father Christmas himself. For more information visit: https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/santas-grotto-2024

Santa returns to Weston Park Museum Santa and his helpers are returning to Weston Park Museum this year for more of their hugely popular workshops for younger visitors, mixing fantastically festive craft activities and more. The 50-minute sessions are on December 7, 8, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. - https://www.sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/whats-on/santa-s-workshop-7-dec/