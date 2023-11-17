Sheffield Christmas Market 2023: Here are the full prices for food, fun and treats this year
The prices for Sheffield Christmas Market were unveiled at its first day on November 16.
Traders offering festive treats at Sheffield Christmas Market have unveiled their prices for 2023.
The annual festive celebrations kicked off at 10am on Thursday (November 16) and will be here to treat visitors every day all the way up until December 24.
It also means the prices for Yorkshire pudding wraps, chocolate kisses and boozy hot chocolate have been set for the year.
Below is a full list of prices for treats at this year's market - and as you will see, whether it's unconventional food like tornado potatoes or a visit to see The Big Man himself in his grotto, many things are averaging around £7 a pop this year.
Meanwhile, this weekend (November 18 and 19) will see the market bring in visitors with choirs, brass bands, street performers and an outdoor cinema.
Food
- Churros - £6 standard, or £7 with toppings like Nutella and Lotus Biscoff
- Roasted chestnuts - £3
- Chocolate kisses and snow cakes - £1.50 each or five for £6.50, box of 12 for £13.50
- German Chocolate kisses - £1.50 each, six for £8, box of 12 for £15
- Yorkshire pudding wrap - £10
- Street food burger (Beef, Venison, or Lamb & Mint) - £7
- Noodles - £6.50 plain, £8.50 with beef or chicken, !.50 additional sauces
- Chicken Gyros, halloumi wraps, fetta wraps - £9
- Bratwurst - £7
- Marshmallow skewer (with fire on site for toasting) - £4.50
- Feta or halloumi wrap - £7
- Tornado potatoes (all types) - £6
- Cookies or brownies - £3.50 or two for £6 at most stalls
Alpine Lodge and Bar Drinks
- Hot mulled wine - £5
- Hot toffee apple cider - £5
- Hot gin - £5
- Tea/coffee - £2
- Hot chocolate - £4
- Hot chocolate with Baileys - £5.50
- Gluhwein - £6
- Caramelised hot spiced rum - £5
- Soft drinks - £2
- All draught beers - £6 a pint, £3 for half
- Strongbow Dark fruits - £6 a pint, £3 for half
- All bottled beers - £5
- Grey Goose vodka - £7.50 single, £9 double
- All other spirits - £7 single, £8.50 double
- Shots (Jaegermeister, sambuca, flavoured sours) - £4.50
- Wine - £5.50 by the glass, bottles vary
Drink
- Mulled wine - £5
- Mulled spiced cider - £5
- Coffee - £3.50 or americano for £3
- Hot chocolate - £4 for basic or £5.50 for speciality
- Big wheel (three times around) - £4 for kids or £5 for adults
- Santa's Grotto - Meet and a gift £7.99, photo from £6, other gifts from £8 - £10