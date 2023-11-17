The prices for Sheffield Christmas Market were unveiled at its first day on November 16.

Traders offering festive treats at Sheffield Christmas Market have unveiled their prices for 2023.

The annual festive celebrations kicked off at 10am on Thursday (November 16) and will be here to treat visitors every day all the way up until December 24.

Here are all the prices for food, treats and fun at the Sheffield Christmas Market 2023.

It also means the prices for Yorkshire pudding wraps, chocolate kisses and boozy hot chocolate have been set for the year.

Below is a full list of prices for treats at this year's market - and as you will see, whether it's unconventional food like tornado potatoes or a visit to see The Big Man himself in his grotto, many things are averaging around £7 a pop this year.

Meanwhile, this weekend (November 18 and 19) will see the market bring in visitors with choirs, brass bands, street performers and an outdoor cinema.

Food

Churros - £6 standard, or £7 with toppings like Nutella and Lotus Biscoff

Roasted chestnuts - £3

Chocolate kisses and snow cakes - £1.50 each or five for £6.50, box of 12 for £13.50

German Chocolate kisses - £1.50 each, six for £8, box of 12 for £15

Yorkshire pudding wrap - £10

Street food burger (Beef, Venison, or Lamb & Mint) - £7

Noodles - £6.50 plain, £8.50 with beef or chicken, !.50 additional sauces

Chicken Gyros, halloumi wraps, fetta wraps - £9

Bratwurst - £7

Marshmallow skewer (with fire on site for toasting) - £4.50

Feta or halloumi wrap - £7

Tornado potatoes (all types) - £6

Cookies or brownies - £3.50 or two for £6 at most stalls

Alpine Lodge and Bar Drinks

Hot mulled wine - £5

Hot toffee apple cider - £5

Hot gin - £5

Tea/coffee - £2

Hot chocolate - £4

Hot chocolate with Baileys - £5.50

Gluhwein - £6

Caramelised hot spiced rum - £5

Soft drinks - £2

All draught beers - £6 a pint, £3 for half

Strongbow Dark fruits - £6 a pint, £3 for half

All bottled beers - £5

Grey Goose vodka - £7.50 single, £9 double

All other spirits - £7 single, £8.50 double

Shots (Jaegermeister, sambuca, flavoured sours) - £4.50

Wine - £5.50 by the glass, bottles vary

Drink

Mulled wine - £5

Mulled spiced cider - £5

Coffee - £3.50 or americano for £3

Hot chocolate - £4 for basic or £5.50 for speciality