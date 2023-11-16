The fires are lit, the stalls are stocked and the drinks are flowing - Sheffield Christmas Market 2023 is officially open.

The annual festive celebrations kicked off at 10am today (November 16) and will be here to treat visitors every day all the way up until December 24.

The Star was on hand to capture the first two hours of the day as traders made the finishing touches and crowds began to fill The Moor and Pinstone Street.

The Big Man himself was ready to see all the good girls and boys inside his Grotto outside Moor Market and a handful of customers were already sampling the drinks at the three Alpine Bars.

Vendors told The Star opening on a Thursday gave them a 'practice day' - before the real crowds arrive starting Friday and into this weekend.

Opening hours this year will be 10am-6pm Sunday to Thursday, and 10am-8pm on Fridays and Saturdays for rides on the Big Wheel, treats at Santa's Grotto, or festive food from the vendors.

