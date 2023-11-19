All the details for the Kelham Island Victorian Christmas Market, which will run next month in Sheffield

Kelham Island Museum has announced details of its annual Victorian Christmas Market, taking place next month.

It is one of a number of festive events going on at the city's museums over the next few weeks, with Handmade for Christmas at the Millennium Gallery, and Santa’s Workshop at Weston Park Museum also planned.

Now in its 29th year, organisers believe Kelham Island Museum’s Victorian Christmas Market has become a Sheffield festive institution.

Kelham Island Museum has announced details of its 2023 Victorian Christmas market – with the popular event to return next month. Pictured is a previous year's event

This year it is taking place on Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3, and visitors will have the chance to gather under the gas lamps once again for a weekend of music and entertainment. Alongside the shopping there will be performances from brass bands, musicians, dancers, choirs, carollers, and walkabout Victorian characters.

There will be over 80 stalls selling Sheffield-made wares, gifts and seasonal goods, food and drink from around the world, a children’s fairground favourites, and the Kelham Island Flyer miniature engine ride. For tickets and more information visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/xmasmarket

At the Millennium Gallery, Handmade for Christmas is open Tuesdays to Sundays until Sunday December 24. This is an annual craft and design showcase with alternative gifts to the high street. Items include homeware, textiles, accessories, one-off jewellery from producers in Sheffield, Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Santa’s Workshop at Weston Park Museum will be be pre-booked tickets – for dates, times and remaining availability visit sheffieldmuseums.org.uk/tickets.

Sessions involve making things during a Christmas themed session, and meeting Father Christmas.

Kim Streets, Chief Executive at Sheffield Museums said: “From our Victorian Christmas Market and Handmade for Christmas to our ever-popular Santa at the Museum sessions, there’s a fantastic array of activities for visitors to enjoy this festive season.