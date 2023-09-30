Shopping in Sheffield: City residents say where the best places are for Christmas shopping
Sheffield may have seen shop closures, but we went out to ask where its best places are now for Christmas shopping
Head into Sheffield city centre and ask about shops, and the first thing you will hear is concerns over the loss of John Lewis and Debenhams.
But with shoppers now starting to see Christmas items appearing on the shelves, and despite the widespread concern over the closures of some popular shops in recent years, there are still places in the city centre and in Meadowhall, where you can go and do some decent Christmas shopping.
It is true that places like John Lewis and Debenhams are greatly missed and anyone who loves the city would love to see stores of that quality back. But Sheffield is not the only city which has been hit by shop closures in recent years.
We went out into Sheffield city centre to ask the city's public where they now think are the best places to do your Christmas shopping, if you do not want to go spending your money online.
Here we list the 10 places that people told us are now the best to go to, and where possible the reasons that they gave.
With the Christmas shopping season now just starting to begin, these are some of those options that are available, including some that you may not have thought of.