Thousands turned out at Sheffield City Hall to watch the BBC film the Christmas Eve edition of Songs of Praise

It may only be November.

But Sheffield had a real Christmas feel as thousands arrived in the city centre to watch the BBC film the Christmas Eve edition of Songs of Praise at Sheffield City Hall.

Fans of the long running show queued all the way around Barkers Pool to get in to watch Katherine Jenkins and Aled Jones and other big names belting out Christmas carols for the show that is due to be broadcast the night before Christmas this year.

And many were well and truly getting into the spirit, wearing Christmas jumpers and Santa hats for the occasion.

One couple said they had come to Sheffield from Bath, in the South West, to watch the recording, which was free admission by pre-booked ticket, and had taken the chance to have a look at Sheffield, describing it as a 'marvellous city'.

One woman waiting to get in said it was wonderful to have some celebrities in Sheffield City Hall.

She said she was looking forward to seeing Katherine Jenkins.

Another, who had made the journey from Worksop, said she was looking forward to singing the carols.

Joining Aled and Kathering were Tommy Blaize, the lead singer from Strictly Come Dancing and soprano Carly Paoli.

We took pictures of the fans, some in their Christmas jumpers, as they queued to get in. You can see all 19 pictures below.

1 . Christmas Songs of Praise, City Hall Christmas Songs of Praise came to Sheffield - and these pictures capture the spirit at the event at City Hall Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . City Hall Sheffield was packed as thousands headed for the city centre for the recording of the Christmas Songs of Praise. Crowds walk up the City Hall steps. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Long queue Sheffield was packed as thousands headed for the city centre for the recording of the Christmas Songs of Praise. Crowds queuing all the way around Barkers Pool. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales