22 magical pictures capture the Sheffield Christmas spirit at Fox Valley lights switch-on, Stocksbridge
Christmas is on its way.
And celebrations started this week at the Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stockbridge.
Huge crowds gathered at the popular venue on Friday night (November 17) as residents from across the area joined together to watch the lights turned on.
As well as the lights, there was plenty to do, with many of the businesses open, and with big Christmas marked in place for the evening to keep the people fed and entertained until the lights went on.
We have put together a fantastic gallery of 22 pictures which capture the magic of the evening. You can see them all below.