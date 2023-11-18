Our picture gallery captures the magic of the Fox Valley Christmas lights switch-on in 21 great photos

Christmas is on its way.

And celebrations started this week at the Fox Valley shopping centre, in Stockbridge.

Huge crowds gathered at the popular venue on Friday night (November 17) as residents from across the area joined together to watch the lights turned on.

As well as the lights, there was plenty to do, with many of the businesses open, and with big Christmas marked in place for the evening to keep the people fed and entertained until the lights went on.

We have put together a fantastic gallery of 22 pictures which capture the magic of the evening. You can see them all below.

1 . Fox Valley Christmas lights We have put together 21 pictures of the magical Christmas lights switch on at Fox Valley, Stocksbridge. Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

2 . Smiles Linzi Marriott, Jade Wilson and friends, from Parson Cross, and baby Luca, enjoying his first Christmas. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales

3 . Christmas Michelle Elliott, Kitty Elliott, and Daniel Finch at the switch-on Photo: David Kessen Photo Sales