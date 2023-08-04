It’s official – holidays are coming to Sheffield as Coca-Cola has announced its Christmas truck will be stopping off in the city.

Last year’s tour was cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the last tour in 2019 visited nearby cities like Leeds and Manchester, but snubbed Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors will be able to get their festive fill of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, as well as capturing seasonal selfies in front of the truck.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is making a return this year

After a very different – and often difficult – Christmas last year, Coca-Cola has launched its ‘Real Magic’ campaign, to remind us that ‘real magic happens in the moments of warmth and connection that we share with others’.

Louise Maugest, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola has always been synonymous with Christmas, particularly the iconic Truck Tour.

“With the magic of Christmas needed now more than ever, we thought it was only right that we bring it back this year, safely and securely.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour will be visiting Fox Valey shopping centre in Sheffield on December 2, along with a Christmas market and lots of food and drink stalls. Photo by Google Maps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Coca-Cola Truck Tour has always been a moment to remind us of the importance of togetherness and community, something particularly prevalent during the festive season.”

But when will the Christmas truck visit Sheffield? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour coming to Sheffield?

The iconic Coca-Cola truck will be visiting Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge on Thursday, December 2.

The truck will be at the shopping centre from 11am to 8pm.

The centre will also be hosting all-day Christmas Markets, live music in a festive tipi and bandstand, food and drink stalls and retailers will be staying open late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a whole host of food and drink stalls including Greedy Greek Deli, Project Doughnut, Hepy’s Hog Roast and Gin Muddlers for the grown-ups, plus many more.

Where else will the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour visit in 2021?

This year, Coca-Cola has decided to remain tight-lipped about the cities it will visit, so as not to ‘spoil the surprise’.

However, the company does say it is ‘planning to stop off at as many cities around the UK as possible’.

So far, it has visited Glasgow, Gateshead and Leeds, and has confirmed it will be visiting the Xscape centre in Castleford on Wednesday, December 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After visiting Sheffield on Thursday there are not yet any details about where else the truck will go, but Coca-Cola is constantly updating its social media channels with news and information.

When did the Coca-Cola truck last come to Sheffield?

The Coca-Cola truck stopped off at Fox Valley on Saturday, November 17 and Sunday, November 18 in 2018.

There was also a market, with lots of street food stalls, live entertainment and festive fairground rides, and the same is expected this year.

What is the Coca-Cola truck and why is it famous?

The Coca-Cola truck emerged from the drinks company’s festive ‘Holidays are Coming’ advert, which first hit screens in 1995 - making this the 16th year of their festive campaign.