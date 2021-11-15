Although some people prefer to buy an artificial tree and not have to deal with the stress of cleaning up pine needles and remembering to keep it well-watered, others just can’t resist indulging in the real deal.

For many families in Sheffield, going to pick out an authentic Alpine tree and bringing it home (or getting it delivered) is one of the most fun and festive activities of the season.

And with founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, Chris Bonnett, urging customers to get their Christmas trees early this year due to a rise in demand and potential shortages over the festive season, there is no better time to start looking.

There are a number of places to buy real Christmas trees in Sheffield this year, including The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company and The Tree Amigos. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

However, it’s worth noting that real Christmas trees typically only tend to last for around four weeks, so if you want one that’s still fresh for the big day then it may be better to hold off for a few more weeks.

Here are some of the best places where you can pick up a real Christmas tree in Sheffield – for collection and delivery.

The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company

Where: Hilltop, Cow Gap Lane, Stannington, Sheffield S6 6GW

What: Although it has been growing trees on the farm for 12 years, The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company is now in its fourth year offering a ‘pick your own’ service. It offers thousands of authentic trees including Blue Spruce, Fraser Fir and Norway Spruce, with sizes ranging from two foot to six foot.

Trees are available for collection or delivery and you can enjoy a children’s treasure hunt on your visit, as well as hot drinks and cakes on site. The farm is dog friendly (providing they are on a lead) and has a large car park.

When: The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company is open everyday from now until Christmas Eve, between 9am and 4pm. There is no need to book.

More information: Visit The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company website to find out more.

Longshaw Estate

Where: Moorland Discovery Centre, Longshaw House, Longshaw Estate, Sheffield S11 7TZ

What: Visitors can head to the National Trust Longshaw Estate on the edge of the Peak District to pick up a real Christmas tree this year. The funds raised helps the team to create homes for wildlife and look after the landscapes and woodlands within the estate.

The trees available include Norway Spruce, Fraser Firs, Lodgepole Pine and Nordmann Firs. The National Trust says all the trees are premium grade non–drop in all sizes from two foot to 14 foot.

When: Join Ranger Mark Bull and his team in the grounds of the Moorland Discovery Centre from November 20 – December 19, from 9.30am to 4pm.

More information: For more information, head to the National Trust website, email: [email protected] or call 01433631757.

Dore Moor Garden Centre

Where: Hathersage Rd, Sheffield S17 3DQ

What: This family-owned business has an extensive range of trees in stock, including Nordmann and Fraser Firs, and Norway and Potted Blue spruces. There is something for everyone, with smaller trees at just two foot, ranging all the way up to ones of eight foot. Prices range from £24.99 to £59.99.

When: The garden centre is closed on Mondays but is open Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 4.30pm. It is also open on Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

More information: Visit the Dore Moor Garden Centre website to find out more.

The Tree Amigos

Where: Endcliffe Park, Hillsborough Park and Graves Park, as well as Ecclesfield Morrisons

What: This outfit specialises in forest-style ‘pop-up’ tree stalls, selling a range of varieties including Nordmann Fir, traditional Norway Spruce and living trees, with roots for re-planting. They have stalls at parks and locations across the city throughout the festive season.

When: The pop-ups at Hillsborough Park, Endcliffe Park and Graves Park will open from November 18, while the one at Morrisons in Ecclesfield will open on November 25.

More information: You can find out more by visiting The Tree Amigos website.

IKEA Sheffield

Where: Sheffield Rd, Tinsley, Sheffield S9 2YL

What: The Swedish retailer – best known for its flat-pack furniture – will be stocking Nordmann Fir trees grown in Scotland this year. Its Christmas tree offer is also returning for the 10th consecutive year, which means customers in Sheffield will be able to pick up a tree for just £9, as the deal offers a £20 voucher to anyone who buys an Abies Nordmanniana Christmas tree. They come in a range of sizes up to six foot.

When: The offer is valid from November 22 to December 23. The store is open 10am - 9pm Monday to Friday, 9am - 9pm Saturdays and 11am - 5pm on Sundays.

More information: To find out more visit the IKEA website.

ChristmasTrees.co.uk

Where: Online (www.christmastrees.co.uk)

What: If you’re looking for a real Christmas tree to be delivered to your house without the effort of going to pick it up, then getting a delivery from the Christmas Trees website may be the right option for you. They deliver all across the UK, with a range of Nordmann, Fraser and Korean Firs in a number of sizes, as well as mini trees and wreaths. You can browse their whole collection online.