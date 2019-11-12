Holidays are NOT coming: Coca-Cola truck snubs Sheffield and Doncaster on 2019 tour
Holidays will NOT be coming to Doncaster and Sheffield this Christmas - because the Coca-Cola truck tour will not be coming to South Yorkshire.
The full breakdown of the Coke truck tour dates have been announced for 2019 - meaning the Christmas holidays are most definitely coming soon.
But there will be no festive joy for South Yorkshire fans as both Sheffield and Doncaster - which the truck has visited previously - do not feature on this year's trek around the country.
Read More
Coca-Cola has confirmed that the truck, which brings free drinks to cities across the UK, will be kicking off its trip around Britain on November 15.
It will visit 19 cities all over the country – and the nearest it will get to our region is Gainsborough and Leeds.
This year, for the first time, Coca-Cola has also partnered with Crisis - the national charity for homelessness.
As part of the partnership, Coca-Cola has pledged to donate 10p for each can recycled by visitors at the truck tour.
The Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour schedule includes the following stops, which will be open from 12pm and the queue for entry will close at 7pm:
Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November : 32 Newcraighall Rd, Edinburgh
Friday 15 and Saturday 16 November : 49 The Hayes, St David's Dewi Sant, Cardiff
Tuesday 19 November : Asda, Creechbarrow Rd Taunton
Thursday 21 November : Asda Boldon, North Rd, Boldon Colliery
Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November : White Rose Shopping Centre, Leeds
Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November : Cribbs Causeway, Bristol
Wednesday 27 November : Asda, Pudsey, Leeds
Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November : Whiteley Shopping Centre, Portsmouth
Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November : Marshalls Yard, Gainsborough
Monday 2 December : Asda Eastlands, Manchester
Tuesday 3 December : Asda, Leyton Mill, London
Wednesday 4 December : Asda, Watford
Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December : Intu Trafford Centre, Manchester
Friday 6 – Saturday 7 December : Intu Merry Hill, Dudley
Tuesday 10 December : Sainsbury’s Beckton, London
Wednesday 11 December : Sainsbury’s Basildon, Essex
Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December : Events Square, Cheshire Oaks, Ellesmere Port
Friday 13 and Saturday 14 December : Intu Lakeside, Essex
Sunday 15 December : O2 Arena, London