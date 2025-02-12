A night out at the bingo hall turned into an unforgettable moment for one lucky player when she landed an incredible £50,000 jackpot just days before welcoming her seventh child.

The long-time bingo enthusiast, who wishes to remain anonymous, scooped the jackpot on January 3 while playing at Mecca Bingo in Foljambe Road, where she’s been playing for the last 20 years.

Regional manager Antony Johnson with general manager Debs Hercock at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield, where an anonymous player won a £50,000 jackpot in January 2025. | Mecca Bingo

The winner said she had no idea that 2025 would bring not only a new addition to the family, but a £50,000 jackpot win as well.

To bag the bounty in the National Bingo game, a player needs to be lucky enough to shout a full house within the first 16 numbers being called.

The anonymous player said in a statement released by Mecca Bingo: “I just couldn't believe it. It was all such a shock and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as I gave birth the week after I won.

“As a big family, we’ve never been abroad but are now planning our first holiday to Spain - I’m sure we’re going to make some incredible memories together.”

The winner was playing on one of Mecca’s electronic tablets, which automatically marks the numbers off as they’re called and alerts the player to press the claim button when a prize is due to be paid out.

Michelle Stubbs, bingo caller at Mecca Bingo Chesterfield, said: “As soon as I saw the claim come in within the first 16 numbers, I went crackers!

“This is the second £50,000 jackpot win I’ve announced and telling someone how much they’ve won is such an incredible feeling. The winner was so shocked and grateful. She called her partner immediately and I had to jump into the conversation to confirm it was really true as he didn’t initially believe her.

‘’The atmosphere in the club was just amazing. The entire room started clapping and cheering, and everyone was congratulating her. It’s always such a great community feel when someone wins big and the winner’s baby on the way so soon this one was extra special.’’

The National Bingo Game is played across the UK and offers players the chance to win Jackpot Prizes of up to £50,000 as well a club prize on every game. The National Bingo Game is played twice a day, every day, 364 days a year at all Mecca Clubs.