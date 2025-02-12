Sheffield retro: 21 memorable photos looking back at the Sheffield district of Stannington

By Jane Salt
Published 12th Feb 2025, 13:46 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at goings on in Stannington, Sheffield, during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Pubs, clubs, schools and more are featured in this nostalgic look back at the people of Stannington. Can you recognise anyone you know?

Pictured are some of the slave girls at the charity slave girl auction at the Turnbull Pub, Stannington, left to right: Colleen Askham, Anita Hanson, Sue Bacon, Janice Bisatt and Bev Fox, December 2, 1997

1. Slave girls

Pictured are some of the slave girls at the charity slave girl auction at the Turnbull Pub, Stannington, left to right: Colleen Askham, Anita Hanson, Sue Bacon, Janice Bisatt and Bev Fox, December 2, 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
The Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, pictured in July 2004. The building was destroyed by fire in October 2004

2. Pinegrove

The Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, pictured in July 2004. The building was destroyed by fire in October 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Pictured are members of the Stannington Brass Band, left to right: Emma Leckie, Helen Gilchrist, Karen Gilchrist, Jennie Cooper, and Brian Slater, who took part in a sponsored blow at Morrisons Supermarket, Hillsborough Barracks, June 21, 1997

3. Band

Pictured are members of the Stannington Brass Band, left to right: Emma Leckie, Helen Gilchrist, Karen Gilchrist, Jennie Cooper, and Brian Slater, who took part in a sponsored blow at Morrisons Supermarket, Hillsborough Barracks, June 21, 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
Tim Broadhead and partner Penny Abbott of the Hare and Hounds pub, Stannington, August 6, 2002.

4. Landlords

Tim Broadhead and partner Penny Abbott of the Hare and Hounds pub, Stannington, August 6, 2002. Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldPubs
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice