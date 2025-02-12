Pubs, clubs, schools and more are featured in this nostalgic look back at the people of Stannington. Can you recognise anyone you know?
1. Slave girls
Pictured are some of the slave girls at the charity slave girl auction at the Turnbull Pub, Stannington, left to right: Colleen Askham, Anita Hanson, Sue Bacon, Janice Bisatt and Bev Fox, December 2, 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Pinegrove
The Pinegrove Country Club, Stannington, pictured in July 2004. The building was destroyed by fire in October 2004 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Band
Pictured are members of the Stannington Brass Band, left to right: Emma Leckie, Helen Gilchrist, Karen Gilchrist, Jennie Cooper, and Brian Slater, who took part in a sponsored blow at Morrisons Supermarket, Hillsborough Barracks, June 21, 1997 Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Landlords
Tim Broadhead and partner Penny Abbott of the Hare and Hounds pub, Stannington, August 6, 2002. Photo: Barry Richardson