Bryan Adams Sheffield: Rock star halts gig after fans collapse in crowd
The world-famous Canadian rocker had been on stage for around 75 minutes when he halted his set to tell the crowd that there was a medical emergency.
He later returned to the stage to update the crowd.
A giant screen at the back of the stage at Don Valley Bowl read: “Due to an incident, the performances on this stage are temporarily suspended.”
Adams, estimated to have sold more than 100m records and singles worldwide during a career spanning four decades, later returned to the stage to complete his set.
Organisers of the Rock n Roll Circus, which is running in Sheffield across five days this week, have been contacted about last night’s incident.
Adams headlined the third night, with former Spice Girl Melanie C on the bill alongside Newton Faulkner, Cassyette, Nell Mescal, Ashley Singh, Deco, Bethany Grace, Crystal Tides, Femur, The Crooks, Sundress, Charlie Floyd and Alice Ede.
The previous two nights were headlined by Queens of the Stone Age.
Today is being dubbed an all day party in honour of Sheffield band Reverend and The Makers, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary.
Their set will mark two decades of one of the Steel City’s most enduring and innovative musical collectives, fronted by Jon McClure, affectionately known as "The Reverend."
The line-up for the day, curated by McClure himself, includes an eclectic mix of legendary performers and rising stars.
Reverend and The Makers will be joined on stage by Groove Armada (DJ Set), The Libertines’ Peter Doherty and Carl Barat, Lottery Winners, Everly Pregnant Brothers and more.
An official spokesperson for Rock N Roll Circus, said: “Bryan Adams’ show was temporarily paused while our medical and security staff tended to two people in the crowd.
“Both fans received treatment on site and were discharged shortly after.
“Bryan, his team, our medical staff and security all reacted as per our protocols to help the customers and the show restarted shortly after.”
