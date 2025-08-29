Photographer Errol Edwards, of Black Tie Photography, was in the mix last night (August 28) for pictures of music acts, fans, and the myriad of madcap entertainers roaming Don Valley Bowl yesterday.

In a superbly indie evening, headliners included a second performance from Queens of the Stone Age as well as Viagra Boys, The Murder Capital, Big Freedia, shame, Jehenny Beth and Circa Waves.

Take a look at the 21 pictures of the festival below, and see if there is anyone you recognise.

1 . Thursday night at Rock and Roll Circus 2025 in Sheffield Enjoy this gallery of music acts, entertainers, fans and gymnasts at Thursday night at the Rock and Roll Circus 2025, Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield. | Errol Edwards / Black Tie Photography Photo Sales

