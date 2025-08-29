Rock 'n' Roll Circus 2025 Sheffield: 21 madcap photos of fans, stars and entertainers from second night

The second day of Sheffield’s five-night-long Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus was as bonkers as the first - here are 21 pictures from last night.

Photographer Errol Edwards, of Black Tie Photography, was in the mix last night (August 28) for pictures of music acts, fans, and the myriad of madcap entertainers roaming Don Valley Bowl yesterday.

In a superbly indie evening, headliners included a second performance from Queens of the Stone Age as well as Viagra Boys, The Murder Capital, Big Freedia, shame, Jehenny Beth and Circa Waves.

Take a look at the 21 pictures of the festival below, and see if there is anyone you recognise.

Enjoy this gallery of music acts, entertainers, fans and gymnasts at Thursday night at the Rock and Roll Circus 2025, Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield.

1. Thursday night at Rock and Roll Circus 2025 in Sheffield

2. Thursday night at Rock and Roll Circus 2025 in Sheffield

3. Thursday night at Rock and Roll Circus 2025 in Sheffield

4. Thursday night at Rock and Roll Circus 2025 in Sheffield

