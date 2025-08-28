Rock 'n' Roll Circus Sheffield: 26 photos capture atmosphere as Queens of Stone Age headline major music event

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:21 BST

Sheffield’s five-day long Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus is underway - and these pictures capture the excitement and atmosphere of the first day.

We have put together a gallery of pictures by Errol Edwards, of Black Tie Photography, showing the music acts, the fans and the entertainers at the first day, at the Don Valley Bowl, on Wednesday.

The first day was headlined by the Queens of the Stone Age, but also included performances from Viagra Boys, Jehnny Beth, Big Freedia, Fat Dog. The Bug Club, Fuzz Lightyear, So Good, Freak Slug and Let Man Loose.

The show continues until Sunday, and other acts over the next few days will include: Sheffield indie favourites Reverend and The Makers, whose set will mark their 20th anniversary; Peter Doherty & Carl Barat of The Libertines; Everly Pregnant Brothers; Spice Girl Melanie C, and Brit Pop heroes James, alongside Ocean Colour Scene and Embrace.

Sign up to The Star’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Last night residents in Treeton, Swallownest, Aston and Beighton were among those who could hear the sound of the festival from several miles away.

Take a look at the 26 pictures of the festival below, and see if there is anyone you recognise

Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards

1. Bubbles

Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Action on the stage at Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards

2. Music

Action on the stage at Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Action on the stage at Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards

3. On stage

Action on the stage at Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Action on the stage at the Rock and Roll Circus at the Don Valley Bowl on Wednesday. Photo: Errol Edwards

4. Sounds

Action on the stage at the Rock and Roll Circus at the Don Valley Bowl on Wednesday. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldResidentsMusic
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice