We have put together a gallery of pictures by Errol Edwards, of Black Tie Photography, showing the music acts, the fans and the entertainers at the first day, at the Don Valley Bowl, on Wednesday.

The first day was headlined by the Queens of the Stone Age, but also included performances from Viagra Boys, Jehnny Beth, Big Freedia, Fat Dog. The Bug Club, Fuzz Lightyear, So Good, Freak Slug and Let Man Loose.

The show continues until Sunday, and other acts over the next few days will include: Sheffield indie favourites Reverend and The Makers, whose set will mark their 20th anniversary; Peter Doherty & Carl Barat of The Libertines; Everly Pregnant Brothers; Spice Girl Melanie C, and Brit Pop heroes James, alongside Ocean Colour Scene and Embrace.

Last night residents in Treeton, Swallownest, Aston and Beighton were among those who could hear the sound of the festival from several miles away.

Take a look at the 26 pictures of the festival below, and see if there is anyone you recognise

1 . Bubbles Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales

2 . Music Action on the stage at Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales

3 . On stage Action on the stage at Wednesday's Rock and Roll Circus event at the Don Valley Bowl. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales

4 . Sounds Action on the stage at the Rock and Roll Circus at the Don Valley Bowl on Wednesday. Photo: Errol Edwards | Errol Edwards Photo: Errol Edwards Photo Sales