Both the bedrooms in the house are doubles.

A two bedroom home with an attractive interior and spacious bedrooms has been listed for sale at £190,000.

The listing on Zoopla states this home is found in Intake in South East Sheffield. The agents behind the listing have said it is an "ideal first time buyer property".

It has two double bedrooms and one bathroom. Numerous large windows, including two substantial bay windows, bring in lots of natural light.

The ground floor is largely one space. Excluding the entrance hall and a small store cupboard, the lounge, dining room and kitchen share one open space.

The dining room provides access to the rear garden, with patio and lawn and access to the garage at the side of the home.

Both bedrooms are on the first floor. The main bedroom is largest and is quite spacious.

1 . "Ideal first time buyer property" This two bedroom home in Intake, Sheffield could be yours for around £190,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen features an "attractive range of fitted wall and base units" and can incorporate a range of appliances. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

3 . Dining room This dining space is part of the dining/kitchen room on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales

4 . Merry Christmas The lounge is positioned to the front of the property. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla) Photo Sales