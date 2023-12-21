News you can trust since 1887
10 great Sheffield photos inside £190,000 two bedroom 'ideal first time buyer' home in South East Sheffield

Both the bedrooms in the house are doubles.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Dec 2023, 18:04 GMT

A two bedroom home with an attractive interior and spacious bedrooms has been listed for sale at £190,000.

The listing on Zoopla states this home is found in Intake in South East Sheffield. The agents behind the listing have said it is an "ideal first time buyer property".

It has two double bedrooms and one bathroom. Numerous large windows, including two substantial bay windows, bring in lots of natural light.

The ground floor is largely one space. Excluding the entrance hall and a small store cupboard, the lounge, dining room and kitchen share one open space.

The dining room provides access to the rear garden, with patio and lawn and access to the garage at the side of the home.

Both bedrooms are on the first floor. The main bedroom is largest and is quite spacious.

This two bedroom home in Intake, Sheffield could be yours for around £190,000. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

1. "Ideal first time buyer property"

The kitchen features an "attractive range of fitted wall and base units" and can incorporate a range of appliances. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

2. Kitchen

This dining space is part of the dining/kitchen room on the ground floor. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

3. Dining room

The lounge is positioned to the front of the property. (Photo courtesy of Zoopla)

4. Merry Christmas

