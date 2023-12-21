A guest was told it might have to closed due to 'landlord issues'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mystery surrounds the future of a Sheffield hotel which closed without warning.

The Psalter Hotel appears to be unoccupied with the lights off, doors locked and car park empty. Rubbish and leaves are building up outside. The venue's Facebook and Instagram accounts are down, on the phone a message continually states 'the other person is on the phone'.

The Psalter Hotel was operating in November, according to online reviews.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, a guest reported on Tripadvisor it 'might be closing due to landlord issues'.

The 23-bedroom hotel at 178-180 Psalter Lane opened in 2020 after a £1m revamp which started in November 2017.

At the time, operations manager Vicky Cotton said the building was not as safe structurally as initially thought but despite the delays, the outcome was never in doubt.

The hotel has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Google and a 4.5 'excellent' rating from 136 reviews on Tripadvisor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It started life as two four-storey Victorian homes. They were joined with a two-storey extension and it opened as the Roslyn Court Hotel in the 1960s, later becoming the Psalter Tavern.

Leaves are building up outside the Psalter Hotel on Psalter Lane.

The building closed at the end of 2016 following the failure of operator, Parity Bars. It was snapped up in 2017, reportedly for more than £1.2m, and a planning application submitted soon after.