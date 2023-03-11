It was the year of Public Enemy and Sister Sledge – and fans packed Devonshire Green for a look.

The 2014 Tramlines Festival was perhaps the biggest Tramlines yet at the time, boasting two huge American names on the main stage, which in those days was at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre, and with the big name singer songwriter Katy headlining the Friday night show.

The city was taken over for a full weekend of music, with a host of bands and performers taking part at the festival, which at that stage had only been running for five years.

Venues all across the city were used, and our photos show how popular some of the venues proved.

Our picture gallery shows the crowds and the bands at one of the best remembered Tramlines festivals, from nine years ago. The 2023 event features another line-up of big names.

It was the year of Public Enemy and Sister Sledge – and fans packed Devonshire Green for a look.

Public Enemy on the main stage at Devonshire Green at Tramlines 2014

Disco legends Sister Sledge play the Main Stage at Tramlines on Devonshire Green, July 26, 2014

The Verals, Jack Pigott, playng at the Peace Gardens at Tramlines, July 2014