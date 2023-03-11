Sheffield retro: PIctures look back at Tramlines 2014 as Public Enemy and Sister Sledge hit Devonshire Green
It was the year of Public Enemy and Sister Sledge – and fans packed Devonshire Green for a look.
The 2014 Tramlines Festival was perhaps the biggest Tramlines yet at the time, boasting two huge American names on the main stage, which in those days was at Devonshire Green in Sheffield city centre, and with the big name singer songwriter Katy headlining the Friday night show.
The city was taken over for a full weekend of music, with a host of bands and performers taking part at the festival, which at that stage had only been running for five years.
Venues all across the city were used, and our photos show how popular some of the venues proved.
Our picture gallery shows the crowds and the bands at one of the best remembered Tramlines festivals, from nine years ago. The 2023 event features another line-up of big names.