But in the years that have passed since they were a common sight in the 1970s and 1980s, these logos that used be seen all over the city, and that appeared on mail from various organisations locally, have all now vanished.
Some of the organisations which used them all those years ago still operate, but have long since changed their corporate identities. Others are from organisations that no longer exist, or which have been swallowed up by bigger companies in take-overs in the years that have followed.
We have been through the archives to find a selection of 13 of these lost logos to remind you how things looked nearly 50 years ago.
Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Sheffield and South Yorkshire news sent directly to your inbox
Some are from shops, some are from Government departments.
There are even some from what were then nationalised industries.
How many of these do you remember?