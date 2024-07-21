But in the years that have passed since they were a common sight in the 1970s and 1980s, these logos that used be seen all over the city, and that appeared on mail from various organisations locally, have all now vanished.

Some of the organisations which used them all those years ago still operate, but have long since changed their corporate identities. Others are from organisations that no longer exist, or which have been swallowed up by bigger companies in take-overs in the years that have followed.

We have been through the archives to find a selection of 13 of these lost logos to remind you how things looked nearly 50 years ago.

Some are from shops, some are from Government departments.

There are even some from what were then nationalised industries.

How many of these do you remember?

Lost logos These 13 logos and signs used to be seen all over Sheffield

South Yorkshire Transport The old South Yorkshire Transport logo was used on the city's old cream and brown buses that served Sheffield during the 1970s and 80s. It has not been used since the 80s.

Fletchers Many parades of shops across Sheffield had branches of the local bakery chain Fletchers, with its distinctive picture of a baker. This one was on Exchange Street.