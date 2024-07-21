These 13 logos and signs were seen all over Sheffield in the 70s and 80s, but are now gone forever

Back in the 70s and 80s, they could be seen all over Sheffield.

But in the years that have passed since they were a common sight in the 1970s and 1980s, these logos that used be seen all over the city, and that appeared on mail from various organisations locally, have all now vanished.

Some of the organisations which used them all those years ago still operate, but have long since changed their corporate identities. Others are from organisations that no longer exist, or which have been swallowed up by bigger companies in take-overs in the years that have followed.

We have been through the archives to find a selection of 13 of these lost logos to remind you how things looked nearly 50 years ago.

Some are from shops, some are from Government departments.

There are even some from what were then nationalised industries.

How many of these do you remember?

The old South Yorkshire Transport logo was used on the city's old cream and brown buses that served Sheffield during the 1970s and 80s. It has not been used since the 80s.

Many parades of shops across Sheffield had branches of the local bakery chain Fletchers, with its distinctive picture of a baker. This one was on Exchange Street. Photo: Sheffield Council, Picture Sheffield

Liptons had small supermarket shops on estates and high streets all over Sheffield in the 70s and 80s. They were taken over in the 1980s. This pictures shows a Liptons shop in Crookes

