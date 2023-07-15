As a city centre, Sheffield has seen a fair few shops come and go over the years.

So went out into Sheffield city centre to find out which of those shops were seen as the best ever, by visitors the the city centre, and why.

Although many people complain that Sheffield city centre is not what it used to be, we were told that one of the current city centre stores makes it into the best that the city has ever had.

The people who responded to our vox pop had very fond memories of some of the shops that have served the city over the years, with the list including posh department stores and vast music shops.

Sadly, however, five of the shops that we were told were the best have now closed. The gallery below lists the best six, and explains why they were chosen.

1 . Cockaynes Mary Watkinson, of Rotherham, formerly of Darnall, said Cockaynes was one of the best shops ever in Sheffield. She said: "Cockaynes was a very, very good shop." Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Redgates Mary Watkinson said Redgates was one of the best shops Sheffield ever had. She said: "Redgates was a wonderful shop." Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . John Lewis Lorraine Smith, of Wybourn, and Julie Hyde, of Barnsley agreed John Lewis was the best shop the city ever had. Lorraine said: "I just loved going and shopping. It was a lovely shop." Julie. who works for the National Fostering agency, added: "We always used to come to Sheffield to come to Cole Brothers. I can remember getting my material for my wedding dress, and then with my first child, picking a pram. It has a lot of good memories, and was a brilliant department store. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

4 . Old Cole Brothers, Fargate Ray Hartley, from Gleadless, said he thought the best shop Sheffield had ever had was the old Cole Brothers store, at the bottom of Fargate. He said: "It had the old charm. Modern shops, they're not the same any more." He said people used to meet upside the store. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

