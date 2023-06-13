The YSM designer store closed back in April, with the building’s landlord having placed a notice in the window of the store on Devonshire Street stating that the building has been taken back by its landlord.

However the building has now re-opened as a vintage clothing store, with new signage having been put in place on the wall outside the building, which opened up for the first time this weekend.

Both the units on the street which make up the shop are now marked up as The Vintage Store, selling clothing from the high profile site in the town centre.

The Vintage Store has moved in to take the place of the former YSM designer shop on Devonshire Street, Sheffield city centre

The shop front is also marked with the message: “Fast fashion is not free – someone somewhere is paying.”

The company’s Instagram page carries the message: “Vintage clothing may just change the world, it’s down to you if you want to make that change.”

That area of town is already home to a number of smart vintage clothing stores, with such businesses trading on both Division Street and Devonshire Street.

YSM, which closed earlier this year, was previously known as BLK Gallery, and sold a range of designer brands.

The Vintage Store already runs shops in several locations across the north of England, including Hull, Liverpool, Newcastle and York, and is hoping to run a major launch event in the future to mark the launch of its Sheffield store.

They said on their Instagram page: “Thank you for everyone that came down for the opening weekend at our new Sheffield store – but I think we need to do a grand opening. Who wants a party next weekend?”

Their website also lists a number of high profile brands among their vintage stock.

