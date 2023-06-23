News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Sheffield retro: Eight iconic pubs from the 80 and 90s which have been lost or changed, including Stone House

They are eight famous Sheffield city centre pubs that we loved and spent Friday nights in the 1980s and 90s.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:02 BST

Now, we have taken a peak at these much-missed venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or have changed beyond recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.

After seeing a similar picture gallery we published earlier this year, many of our readers who enjoyed looking back at those pubs told us of some of the pubs of which they had fond memories of. So we have picked up their suggestions to offer another view of another set of Sheffield city pubs that have either been demolished or changed beyond recognistion since the 1980s and 1990s. While some of them still continue to trade successfully in the city as pubs or as other types of business, they either now look very different, carry different names, or have totally changed inside.

We have put together the gallery below showing another set of pictures, showing how another selection of pubs looked back in the 80s and 90s – and contrast that to how they look now, using pictures taken more recently.

The Pump, near The Moor, on the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1991. There is no trace of it now. PIcture: Picture Sheffield

1. The Pump - then

The Pump, near The Moor, on the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1991. There is no trace of it now. PIcture: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
There is no trace of where The Pump once served city centre drinkers. It was demolished, and its site is now occipied by this section of The Moor market. Picture: Google Street View

2. The Pump - now

There is no trace of where The Pump once served city centre drinkers. It was demolished, and its site is now occipied by this section of The Moor market. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Alan Maxfield, Manager of the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, 25 June 1988. The Stone House was a popular pub throughout the 80s and 90s.

3. The Stone House - then

Alan Maxfield, Manager of the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, 25 June 1988. The Stone House was a popular pub throughout the 80s and 90s. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
The Stone House as it appears today. The building has changed little, but the pub no longer operates. Picture: Google street view

4. The Stone House - now

The Stone House as it appears today. The building has changed little, but the pub no longer operates. Picture: Google street view Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sheffield