Sheffield retro: These iconic 80 and 90s pubs have been lost or changed, including Stone House

Earlier this month we took a look back at popular Sheffield city centre pubs that were loved in the 1980s and 90s.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

We took a peak at venues that had either gone forever through demolition, or had changed beyound recognition since that great era of pubs and clubs.

After seeing our picture gallery, many of our readers who enjoyed looking back at those pubs told us of some of the pubs of which they had fond memories of. So we have picked up their suggestions to offer another view of another set of Sheffield city pubs that have either been demolished or changed beyond recognistion since the 1980s and 1990s. While some of them still continue to trade successfully in the city as pubs or as other types of business, they either now look very different, carry different names, or have totally changed inside.

We have put together the gallery below showing another set of pictures, showing how another selection of pubs looked back in the 80s and 90s – and contrast that to how they look now, using pictures taken more recently.

1. The Stone House - then

Alan Maxfield, Manager of the Stone House Pub, Church Street, Sheffield, 25 June 1988. The Stone House was a popular pub throughout the 80s and 90s. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. The Stone House - now

The Stone House as it appears today. The building has changed little, but the pub no longer operates. Picture: Google street view Photo: Submitted

3. The Pump - then

The Pump, near The Moor, on the junction of Cumberland Way and Earl Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in 1991. There is no trace of it now. PIcture: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. The Pump - now

There is no trace of where The Pump once served city centre drinkers. It was demolished, and its site is now occipied by this section of The Moor market. Picture: Google Street View Photo: Submitted

