A legendary Sheffield takeaway, famed for its ‘naked’ burgers and cheese sauce, has been demolished.

The 1863 building has now been demolished, save for the facade, along with the neighbouring Tap & Tankard pub. It will be replaced by a three-storey building housing a cafe, restaurant and bar, along with retail and office space.

Chubbys was opened in the early 80s by owner Mehran Behizad and it soon became a staple of Sheffield city centre nightlife. It was particularly popular with revellers at the nearby The Limit nightclub before that closed in 1991 and with the fondly remembered Josephine’s nightclub, which ran until the late 90s.

Chubbys takeaway on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, opened in the 80s and was hugely popular with clubbers and pubgoers until it announced it was closing in 2020

Mehran had come to Sheffield in 1973 to study industrial design at the then polytechnic. He met his wife in the city and they decided to stay in the UK and start a family together. It was after the Iranian Revolution of 1979 ruled out any imminent return to his homeland that he set up Chubbys with various business partners, later becoming the sole owner.

One of the most popular items on the menu was the ‘sexy’ burger – so called because it came with nothing on it. The cheese sauce was also renowned, with one fan recalling how they only had to look at their shirt the next morning to know they’d visited Chubbys as it would be covered with the stuff.

Errol Edwards, a former reporter at The Star, wrote affectionately about the venue after its closure was announced, saying: “Chubbys was as much a part of the night as jostling for a place at the bar for drink or queuing for a club or impressing, or not, on the dance floor…. You never knew what you’d be doing on a night out, which pubs or clubs you would enter – but at the end of the night you knew Chubbys would feature.”

Chubbys owners had said when they announced its closure that they hoped to reopen elsewhere, but they were unable to find a suitable location.

Mehran Behizad, Afsoun Moshirifar and Hamid Khaledi outside Chubbys takeaway on Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre, before it closed in 2020

The old Chubbys takeaway and the neighbouring Tap & Tankard pub on Cambridge Street in Sheffiled city centre have been demolished, as part of the £480 million Heart of the City II development, though the building's facade has been preserved

Inside the old Chubbys takeaway on Cambridge Street, in Sheffield city centre, which has been demolished, save for the building's facade, as part of the £480 million Heart of the City II development.

The famous Chubbys takeaway on Cambridge Street in Sheffield city centre has been demolished, save for the building's facade

Mehran Behizad, Afsoun Moshirifar and Hamid Khaledi inside Chubbys takeaway on Cambridge Street, Sheffield, before it closed in 2020