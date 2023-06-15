News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 27 of the best photos of pupils celebrating A level results at city schools over the years

Students sitting their A level exams at schools across Sheffield ahead of the summer holidays will be hoping the years of hard work pay off.
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

They will have to wait until August to find out how they good and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that everyone out their gets the grades they need and deserve. In the meantime, we’ve looked through the archives to bring you these photos of sixth form pupils celebrating their A level results during the 1990s and 2000s.

This retro photo gallery shows delighted pupils clutching their results and embracing at schools across Sheffield, including King Edward VII School, Notre Dame School, Silverdale School, Tapton School, All Saints School, and Sheffield High School.

Students at schools around Sheffield celebrate after receiving their A level results, in these retro photos.

1. Congratulations all round

Students at schools around Sheffield celebrate after receiving their A level results, in these retro photos. Photo: National World

All Saints pupils Caroline davison, Jeanette Alvarado and Caroline Lawton with their A level results in August 1998

2. All Saints results

All Saints pupils Caroline davison, Jeanette Alvarado and Caroline Lawton with their A level results in August 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

All Saints pupils embrace after receiving their A level results in 1998

3. Embrace

All Saints pupils embrace after receiving their A level results in 1998 Photo: Barry Richardson

Tapton School pupils Nancy Purdey, Laura Biggin, Rebecca Heller and Phil Gosney celebrating after all getting the results they needed in their A levels in 1999

4. Tapton School celebrations

Tapton School pupils Nancy Purdey, Laura Biggin, Rebecca Heller and Phil Gosney celebrating after all getting the results they needed in their A levels in 1999 Photo: Dean Atkins

