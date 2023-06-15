Sheffield retro: 27 of the best photos of pupils celebrating A level results at city schools over the years
Students sitting their A level exams at schools across Sheffield ahead of the summer holidays will be hoping the years of hard work pay off.
By Robert Cumber
Published 15th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
They will have to wait until August to find out how they good and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that everyone out their gets the grades they need and deserve. In the meantime, we’ve looked through the archives to bring you these photos of sixth form pupils celebrating their A level results during the 1990s and 2000s.
This retro photo gallery shows delighted pupils clutching their results and embracing at schools across Sheffield, including King Edward VII School, Notre Dame School, Silverdale School, Tapton School, All Saints School, and Sheffield High School.
