It was the height of punk rock sticking two fingers up to the establishment, but streets across Sheffield united to celebrate the Queen’s silver jubilee.

1977 was a year of contrasts in many ways, as these classic photos taken that year across the city show. Neighbours came together to party and decked their streets out in red, white and blue to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 25 years on the throne, these images show. Over at the Punk Rock shop on Ecclesall Road, the fashion styles on show were very different.

This retro 70s photo gallery also includes nostalgic shots of revellers on the dance floors of the popular Turn Ups nightspot in Nether Edge and the fondly remembered Josephine’s nightclub in the city centre. Elsewhere, the Army can be seen battling a blaze on London Road during the firefighters’ strike, and the world’s oldest football club Sheffield FC are pictured enjoying a very special day at Wembley.

The old Castle Market, a very different looking Hillsborough stadium, and ‘Barrel Organ Phil’ in Sheffield’s famous Hole in the Road are among the other evocative scenes captured in this trip down memory lane.

The photos are taken from The Star’s archives or shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Turn Ups nightclub The old Turn Ups nightclub in Nether Edge, Sheffield, in February 1977

Jubilee party on the Wicker Silver jubilee celebrations on the Wicker, just outside Sheffield city centre, in 1977

Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet This pouring at Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet in Sheffield was filmed by the BBC in 1977

Josephine's nightclub Josephine's nightclub in Sheffield city centre in 1977