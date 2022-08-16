News you can trust since 1887
11 pictures showing Sheffield's Castle Market through the years

Sheffield’s Castle Market is remembered by many with great affection.

By Errol Edwards
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:40 pm

It was originally built in 1928 and has seen many rebuilds over the decades.

Many have fond memories of this iconic market where people would come to buy anything and everything.

Mums and dads would come on a Saturday to buy the family provision for the following week, making sure they got their fresh veg and meat for the Sunday roast.

The market also had a record shop just in the doorway that was popular with teenagers and music lovers.

There was also Harringtons – a popular clothes shop for the fashion conscious with many buying their clothes for their nights out that Saturday.

The Gallery – which linked Sheaf Market and Woolworths – was popular and a great meeting place for many or just to watch the world go by.

Here’s 11 pictures showing the site through the years.

1. Castle Market, Sheffield - 22nd November 1971 with everything need for a Sunday roast , and more

Castle Market, Sheffield - 22nd November 1971

Photo: Julia Armstrong

2. Meat ready for everyone's Sunday dinner

Butchers' stall at Castle Market, 2010

Photo: Suzanne Wright

3. Castle Market, Sheffield Hardware store 24th February 1986

Castle Market, Sheffield - 24th February 1986

Photo: Julia Armstrong

4. Castle Market, fabric shop ready for seamstresses and Tailors , 2010

Castle Market, fabric shop, 2010 for home made clothing,and curtains.

Photo: Suzanne Wright

