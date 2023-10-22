They say they are the best days of your life.

And we have gone back down memory lane to take a look back at what it was like going to school in Sheffield in the second half of the 20th century.

Back in those days, The Star took all its news photos in black and white. But the world outside was very much in colour.

So we have used technology to transform 18 of our old pictures into colour for the first time.

And you can see them all in the gallery below, which looks at many of the city’s schools as they were, using pictures from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

There are pictures looking back at school life in the city all the way from infant school, into the secondary schools, from the days of blackboards, and registers that teachers filled in with a pen.

Take a look and see how many of the activities you remember, in colour for the first time.

1 . Sheffield schooldays - in colour We have transformed 18 nostalgic Star pictures taken in black and white into colour, showing our schooldays as they were, with pictures from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s Photo: Sheffield schooldays - in colour Photo Sales

2 . Whitby Road Junior School Harvest Festival at Whitby Road Junior School, Darnall, in October 1964. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3 . Silverdale School Former pupils The Sharp Cuts, perform at Silverdale School, in December 1986. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4 . Ecclesfield Junior and Infants Youngsters at Ecclesfield Junior and Infant School, High Street, in October 1986. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo: Sheffield Newspapers / Picture Sheffield Photo Sales