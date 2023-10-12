We have transformed 24 nostalgic black and white pictures of 1967 into amazing colour, and you can see them all here

They called it the summer of love.

Sheffield may not have had Woodstock, but there was plenty going on in the city in 1967, and all those years ago, The Star's photographers were there to record it - but in those days the pictures were in black and white.

We have now used modern technology to transform those old black and white pictures by turning them into colour, and with it, bring those memories of the year back to life, by showing them in a way that they have not been seen before.

The collection of pictures ranges from youngsters playing in parks that modern health and safety rules would probably never allow, to pictures of long changed parts of the city, where the cityscapes have altered beyond recognition.

They also give you the chance to take a look inside buildings like banks, libraries, hospitals and youth clubs, which have changed as technology has affected the way we live our lives and do business.

Take a look at that world, in colour again for the first time in more than half a century.

1 . Transformed into colour We have taken 24 old black and white pictures of Sheffield in 1967 - and transformed them into colour

2 . Youth Club Meynell Road Youth Club coffee bar, October 1967. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Firefighter A fireman demonstrates new high-speed cutting equipment on an old car in the Sheffield Fire Brigade station yard in 1967. Picture: Sheffield Newspapers