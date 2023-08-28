There have been plenty of stars of stage and screen come through Sheffield’s schools over the years.

Not all of those who have taken part in great school productions in the city have gone on to be stars like Sean Bean or Dominic West, but there have have been plenty of youngsters who have been the stars of the show when they were at school in the city.

We have looked through our archives to put together a gallery of some great school productions which have been staged over the years in the city, with productions ranging from Grease to Joseph and Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat among those we have found, at schools all across Sheffield. And we have even included a video of the making of the first ever school production of Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, which was staged by Notre Dame High School.

Teachers – if you have pictures you have taken of school productions you would like to see in The Star, email them to [email protected], including contact details.

If you enjoyed reading this, you may also enjoy another gallery, Can you spot your teacher in our retro gallery of Sheffield schools from 2003?

1 . 20 great shows Our gallery shows pictures of some great school productions in Sheffield's schools going back over the last quarter of a century Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Chaucer Some of the cast in the Chaucer School production of Grease, back in 2003 . Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales

3 . Westbourne School Westbourne School presented Grease The Musical at The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street in Sheffield, in 2016 Photo: DEAN ATKINS Photo Sales