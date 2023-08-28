News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 20 nostalgic pictures reveal memories of great school shows

There have been plenty of stars of stage and screen come through Sheffield’s schools over the years.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Not all of those who have taken part in great school productions in the city have gone on to be stars like Sean Bean or Dominic West, but there have have been plenty of youngsters who have been the stars of the show when they were at school in the city.

We have looked through our archives to put together a gallery of some great school productions which have been staged over the years in the city, with productions ranging from Grease to Joseph and Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat among those we have found, at schools all across Sheffield. And we have even included a video of the making of the first ever school production of Everyone’s Talking About Jamie, which was staged by Notre Dame High School.

Teachers – if you have pictures you have taken of school productions you would like to see in The Star, email them to [email protected], including contact details.

Our gallery shows pictures of some great school productions in Sheffield's schools going back over the last quarter of a century

1. 20 great shows

Our gallery shows pictures of some great school productions in Sheffield's schools going back over the last quarter of a century Photo: submitted

Some of the cast in the Chaucer School production of Grease, back in 2003 .

2. Chaucer

Some of the cast in the Chaucer School production of Grease, back in 2003 . Photo: Barry Richardson

Westbourne School presented Grease The Musical at The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street in Sheffield, in 2016

3. Westbourne School

Westbourne School presented Grease The Musical at The Montgomery Theatre on Surrey Street in Sheffield, in 2016 Photo: DEAN ATKINS

Pictured at the Sheffield Library Theatre, where the Ecclesfield school's end of year production of Wind inthe Willows dress rehearsal was held in 2008. Seen LtoR are Sian Davidson-Cowan, Jenny Wilson, Rowena Eddison, Stephen Battey, Aaron Amos, Joe Boston, Becky Baines, and April Rockett.

4. Ecclesfield School

Pictured at the Sheffield Library Theatre, where the Ecclesfield school's end of year production of Wind inthe Willows dress rehearsal was held in 2008. Seen LtoR are Sian Davidson-Cowan, Jenny Wilson, Rowena Eddison, Stephen Battey, Aaron Amos, Joe Boston, Becky Baines, and April Rockett. Photo: Michael Waistell

