Old Sheffield in colour: Iconic retro pictures colourised to show pre-1970 Sheffield in new light

When we see photos of old Sheffield we are used to a black and white world.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Jun 2023, 07:29 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 07:29 BST

But we have used artificial intelligence apps to inject some colour into iconic pictures of the city dating back from the early 20th century, and into the 1960s, showing new, colourised versions of some famous black and white images of the city.

The idea is to make them look a little more like the world people really saw at the time.

We did this by putting archive pictures, many taken from The Star’s 1988 book, Sheffield since 1900, through a modern computer program, designed to bring them to life with colour.

They range from the Sheffield Blitz to the Beatles at City Hall.

The results? Some are stunning. Browse through our gallery and see what you think.

Picture shows half a picture of the Beatles at City Hall before colourisation, and half after. We have put together a gallery of 16 iconic old black and white pictures of Sheffield - and added a dash of colour using an artificial intelligence program

1. Old Sheffield in colour

These pictures of the Beatles at Sheffield City Hall in 1965 have been brought to life by artificial intelligence adding colour to the original black and white

2. Beatles at City Hall

Colour has added a new dimension to this picture taken in Crosspool, in 1952

3. Screenshot 2023-06-08 10.11.54 (1).jpg

This picture of the Sheffield City battalion training at Redmires Camp during World War One has been colourised from the original black and white. PIcture from Sheffield Since 1900

4. Sheffield City Battalion

