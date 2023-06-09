Old Sheffield in colour: Iconic retro pictures colourised to show pre-1970 Sheffield in new light
When we see photos of old Sheffield we are used to a black and white world.
But we have used artificial intelligence apps to inject some colour into iconic pictures of the city dating back from the early 20th century, and into the 1960s, showing new, colourised versions of some famous black and white images of the city.
The idea is to make them look a little more like the world people really saw at the time.
We did this by putting archive pictures, many taken from The Star’s 1988 book, Sheffield since 1900, through a modern computer program, designed to bring them to life with colour.
They range from the Sheffield Blitz to the Beatles at City Hall.
The results? Some are stunning. Browse through our gallery and see what you think.
