When we see photos of old Sheffield we are used to a black and white world.

But we have used artificial intelligence apps to inject some colour into iconic pictures of the city dating back from the early 20th century, and into the 1960s, showing new, colourised versions of some famous black and white images of the city.

The idea is to make them look a little more like the world people really saw at the time.

We did this by putting archive pictures, many taken from The Star’s 1988 book, Sheffield since 1900, through a modern computer program, designed to bring them to life with colour.

The results? Some are stunning. Browse through our gallery and see what you think.

1 . Old Sheffield in colour Picture shows half a picture of the Beatles at City Hall before colourisation, and half after. We have put together a gallery of 16 iconic old black and white pictures of Sheffield - and added a dash of colour using an artificial intelligence program

2 . Beatles at City Hall These pictures of the Beatles at Sheffield City Hall in 1965 have been brought to life by artificial intelligence adding colour to the original black and white

3 . Screenshot 2023-06-08 10.11.54 (1).jpg Colour has added a new dimension to this picture taken in Crosspool, in 1952

4 . Sheffield City Battalion This picture of the Sheffield City battalion training at Redmires Camp during World War One has been colourised from the original black and white. PIcture from Sheffield Since 1900