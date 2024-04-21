Sheffield retro: 16 much-loved city centre shops of the pre-Meadowhall 1980s

Our gallery of nostalgic pictures shows well loved Sheffield shops of the 1980s, when the city centre ruled for shopping
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Apr 2024, 07:15 BST

Back in the 1980s, there was no Meadowhall or internet.

And that meant if you wanted to go shopping, the place to go was Sheffield city centre.

That was the 1980s in Sheffield. In those days, Fargate was packed with shoppers, and The Moor was similarly busy, while the route between the two, along Pinstone Street, also remained bustling. Similarly places like West Street were thriving.

We have put together a picture gallery which shows some of the best loved places to shop back in the 1980s. Some were huge, while others were pretty tiny, but nevertheless massively popular. Which was your favourite?

1. Sheffield's 1980s shops

Army and General on St Pauls Parade, was a source of canvas school bags for many youngsters in the 1980s. The building is now occupied by Browns brasserie and bar. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Army and General

Just Micro, on Carver Street, was the main specialist computer games shop, a favourite with teenagers, where you could try before you buy. Still taken from the film From Bedroom to Billions.

3. Just Micro

Just Micro, on Carver Street, was the main specialist computer games shop, a favourite with teenagers, where you could try before you buy. Still taken from the film From Bedroom to Billions. Photo: Submitted

GT Sports on Norfolk Row was often cheaper than other shops for similar items. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. GT Sports

GT Sports on Norfolk Row was often cheaper than other shops for similar items. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

