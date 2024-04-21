Back in the 1980s, there was no Meadowhall or internet.
That was the 1980s in Sheffield. In those days, Fargate was packed with shoppers, and The Moor was similarly busy, while the route between the two, along Pinstone Street, also remained bustling. Similarly places like West Street were thriving.
We have put together a picture gallery which shows some of the best loved places to shop back in the 1980s. Some were huge, while others were pretty tiny, but nevertheless massively popular. Which was your favourite?
1. Sheffield's 1980s shops
Our gallery looks back at some of the popular shops in Sheffield town centre in the 1980s, in an era before Meadowhall. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
2. Army and General
Army and General on St Pauls Parade, was a source of canvas school bags for many youngsters in the 1980s. The building is now occupied by Browns brasserie and bar. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield
3. Just Micro
Just Micro, on Carver Street, was the main specialist computer games shop, a favourite with teenagers, where you could try before you buy. Still taken from the film From Bedroom to Billions. Photo: Submitted
4. GT Sports
GT Sports on Norfolk Row was often cheaper than other shops for similar items. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield