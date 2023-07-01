Sheffield retro: 15 extraordinary aerial photos showing how city has changed since 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s
It’s often hard to appreciate from the ground just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
But these extraordinary black and white bird’s eye photos of the city show how the city’s old landmarks have vanished or altered down the decades, with new ones springing up. This retro photo gallery features aerial shots from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s of locations including Hillsborough, High Green, Woodhouse and Woodseats.
The landmarks pictured range from the greyhound track and Bassetts sweets factory in Owlerton to the Peace Gardens and the notorious Egg Box extension in Sheffield city centre. You may also recognise some of the school buildings, pubs and other buildings viewed from above.
All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.
