It’s often hard to appreciate from the ground just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.

But these extraordinary black and white bird’s eye photos of the city show how the city’s old landmarks have vanished or altered down the decades, with new ones springing up. This retro photo gallery features aerial shots from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s of locations including Hillsborough, High Green, Woodhouse and Woodseats.

The landmarks pictured range from the greyhound track and Bassetts sweets factory in Owlerton to the Peace Gardens and the notorious Egg Box extension in Sheffield city centre. You may also recognise some of the school buildings, pubs and other buildings viewed from above.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

1 . Peace Gardens An aerial view of the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre, with the Town Hall extension known as the Egg Box visible, in 1995.

2 . Owlerton Sports Stadium An aerial view of the Sheffield Sports Stadium (latterly Owlerton Stadium and Owlerton Greyhound Stadium) on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in 1981, with the Bassetts sweet factory on the right.

3 . Woodhouse An aerial view of Woodhouse, Sheffield, in 1980, showing (left) Stradbroke Road, (right) Sheffield Road and Tannery Street, and (centre) Tannery Lodge Old People's Home.

4 . Meadowhead An aerial view of Robert Road and the Greenhill Main Road, in Meadowhead, Sheffield, in 1981.

