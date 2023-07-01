News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Sheffield retro: 15 extraordinary aerial photos showing how city has changed since 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s

It’s often hard to appreciate from the ground just how much Sheffield has changed over the years.
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

But these extraordinary black and white bird’s eye photos of the city show how the city’s old landmarks have vanished or altered down the decades, with new ones springing up. This retro photo gallery features aerial shots from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s of locations including Hillsborough, High Green, Woodhouse and Woodseats.

The landmarks pictured range from the greyhound track and Bassetts sweets factory in Owlerton to the Peace Gardens and the notorious Egg Box extension in Sheffield city centre. You may also recognise some of the school buildings, pubs and other buildings viewed from above.

All the photos are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

An aerial view of the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre, with the Town Hall extension known as the Egg Box visible, in 1995.

1. Peace Gardens

An aerial view of the Peace Gardens in Sheffield city centre, with the Town Hall extension known as the Egg Box visible, in 1995. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
An aerial view of the Sheffield Sports Stadium (latterly Owlerton Stadium and Owlerton Greyhound Stadium) on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in 1981, with the Bassetts sweet factory on the right.

2. Owlerton Sports Stadium

An aerial view of the Sheffield Sports Stadium (latterly Owlerton Stadium and Owlerton Greyhound Stadium) on Penistone Road, Sheffield, in 1981, with the Bassetts sweet factory on the right. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
An aerial view of Woodhouse, Sheffield, in 1980, showing (left) Stradbroke Road, (right) Sheffield Road and Tannery Street, and (centre) Tannery Lodge Old People's Home.

3. Woodhouse

An aerial view of Woodhouse, Sheffield, in 1980, showing (left) Stradbroke Road, (right) Sheffield Road and Tannery Street, and (centre) Tannery Lodge Old People's Home. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
An aerial view of Robert Road and the Greenhill Main Road, in Meadowhead, Sheffield, in 1981.

4. Meadowhead

An aerial view of Robert Road and the Greenhill Main Road, in Meadowhead, Sheffield, in 1981. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:SheffieldHillsborough