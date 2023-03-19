News that the legendary Chubbys takeaway, just off Barker’s Pool in Sheffield city centre, had been demolished got the memories flowing for the thousands of night owls who had tried its famous cheese sauce or ‘naked’ burgers.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the other takeaways across the city which were popular in the 1980s, when Chubbys first opened, and in the 1990s. How many of these did you eat at and is there a particular dish you miss which nowhere else has been able to recreate?