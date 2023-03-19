News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 13 photos showing popular takeaways of the 80s and 90s, including Pinky's and Deli France

Sheffield’s takeaways help keep the city moving, from filling up hungry workers to greasing clubbers’ stomachs before and after a punishing night's dancing.

By Robert Cumber
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

News that the legendary Chubbys takeaway, just off Barker’s Pool in Sheffield city centre, had been demolished got the memories flowing for the thousands of night owls who had tried its famous cheese sauce or ‘naked’ burgers.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the other takeaways across the city which were popular in the 1980s, when Chubbys first opened, and in the 1990s. How many of these did you eat at and is there a particular dish you miss which nowhere else has been able to recreate?

All the images feature in this retro photo gallery are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

Some of the popular takeaways in Sheffield during the 1980s and 90s

1. Takeaways of the 80s and 90s

Some of the popular takeaways in Sheffield during the 1980s and 90s Photo: Picture Sheffield

Pinky's takeaway on Spital Hill, in Burngreave, Sheffield, at the junction with Hallcar Street, in 1991. Also pictured are the pawnbrokers Herbert Brown and clock and watch repairers Keith Laycock

2. Pinky's - 1991

Pinky's takeaway on Spital Hill, in Burngreave, Sheffield, at the junction with Hallcar Street, in 1991. Also pictured are the pawnbrokers Herbert Brown and clock and watch repairers Keith Laycock Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sue's hot snack takeaway on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in November 1989. Also visible are the tobacconist and newsagents, and the Horse and Jockey pub

3. Sue's - 1989

Sue's hot snack takeaway on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield, in November 1989. Also visible are the tobacconist and newsagents, and the Horse and Jockey pub Photo: Picture Sheffield

Shops including Wans Kitchen takeaway on Chaucer Road, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1986

4. Wans Kitchen - 1986

Shops including Wans Kitchen takeaway on Chaucer Road, in Parson Cross, Sheffield, in 1986 Photo: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield